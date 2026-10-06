Pocket Money to Savings: How a Minor Account Teaches Financial Discipline

Financial habits often develop through small, everyday decisions. Giving children an opportunity to manage their pocket money can introduce them to concepts such as saving, spending and planning. A kids' bank account can make this learning practical by giving children a structured way to understand how money is managed.

With parental guidance, a savings account for a minor can turn ordinary pocket money into an early lesson in financial discipline.

What is a minor account?

A minor account is a bank account opened for a child, subject to the bank's age requirements and account rules. Depending on the product, the account may be operated by a parent or guardian, jointly, or by the minor under permitted conditions.

Parents should review the bank's eligibility criteria, operating rules, transaction limits and documentation requirements before opening an account.

How pocket money becomes a financial lesson

Instead of treating pocket money simply as money available to spend, parents can divide it into spending and saving goals. This introduces children to the idea that money received today can also support future needs.

For example: