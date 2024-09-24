QHT Clinic in Haridwar offers advanced and bespoke hair restoration solutions
It is one of the leading hair transplant clinics in India
Many film personalities and actors have had successful hair transplant experiences at the QHT Clinic, which are glowing testimonials of the professionalism and expertise offered.
Located in Haridwar, a popular tourist destination and pilgrim city, QHT Clinic, considered as a leading hair transplant clinic in India, has established itself as India's foremost provider of hair transplant services. The clinic is fortified with a team of experienced and skilled professionals to resolve hair loss and related concerns. The medical team at the QHT Clinic is armed with cutting-edge technology and the latest techniques that deliver optimal results with minimal discomfort and trauma to the clients.
QHT Clinic offers quick hair transplant (QHT), hairline reconstruction and hair transplant for men, failed hair transplant repair, body hair transplant, PRP treatments and other similar procedures. It caters to domestic and international patients, delivering world-class treatment and the best possible natural results.
QHT's hair transplant service for men resolves male hair loss issues experienced by adults with advancing age. Keeping in mind the emotional or psychological impact of hair loss in men, the clinic offers various hair transplant procedures, viz., Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE), Follicular Unit Transplantation (FUT), Direct Hair Implantation (DHI) and Robotic Hair Transplant.
The Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) procedure is one of the most preferred minimally invasive procedures with shorter recovery periods, and that leaves no visible scars as such.
The DHI procedure is similar to that of FUE, and the surgeons use a specialized tool for implanting the follicles directly into the scalp. DHI method offers more precision in the angle, direction, and depth of hair placement and increases hair implants' survival rates.
Robotic Hair Transplant is a highly advanced hair transplant procedure that uses robotic technology. Robots ensure better precision and consistency while performing the procedure with speed and efficiency.
QHT also offers hairline reconstruction, a surgical procedure that restores or creates a natural-looking hairline. It is a highly specialized procedure performed by experts via FUE procedures to restore hair growth in areas where the hairline has thinned or receded.
A well-performed hairline restoration procedure ensures that the new hair growth blends well with the existing hair within six to eight months after the procedure. Experts at QHT clinic deliver permanent hairline reconstruction solutions irrespective of the reason for hair loss. A well-performed hairline reconstruction helps patients to regain their youthful look and confidence.
QHT Technique is a signature service available at QHT Clinic. It is an advanced version of FUE wherein the surgeon uses superfine Cole punches with tiny diameters to extract hair grafts for minimal scarring. Also, the doctor creates the site using CTS blades and SAVA implanters for precision in the angular implantation of the grafts.
Doctors at QHT recommend this technique because there is minimal damage to the grafts with minimal downtime and scope for dense hair growth, implying success in the hair transplant procedure.
Located on the banks of the holy Ganga, Haridwar has its rustic charm and attraction that encourages local and international tourists to explore this magical city. Haridwar is a perfect destination with its idyllic location, pleasant climate and pollution-free environments for cosmetic makeovers, especially hair transplant procedures. A preferred tourist destination, plenty of suitable hotels and stay options for all types of visitors, accompanied by numerous food options and recreational activities, including bungee jumping, river rafting, trekking and much more. Well-connected via rail, road and air transport with major Indian cities, it is convenient for patients to proceed with their hair transplant procedures at QHT Clinic.
The hospitality team at QHT clinic offers suitable assistance to international visitors who wish to experience an extended stay in Haridwar.
Visitors can avail of these services to book travel tickets and hotels and even seek IT support for remote work while recovering from their hair transplantation procedure.
QHT Clinic, 521, Model Colony, Ranipur More,
Haridwar, Uttarakhand
Phone number: +91-9897020696
The QHT clinic is a top-notch establishment in Haridwar, offering excellent hair treatment and patient care. An ultra-hygienic clinic per recommended medical standards, QHT stands apart as one of Haridwar's cleanest hair transplant centres, fortified with a team of hair transplant experts and well-trained support staff.
