Samsung 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000 – Powerful Performance Made Affordable

Samsung’s top 5G smartphones under Rs. 15,000 offer powerful performance, sleek designs, and reliable multitasking for work, gaming, and entertainment. Featuring vibrant displays, long-lasting batteries, and advanced cameras, these devices bring a premium experience within an affordable range. With Navratri in full swing, it is the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone and enjoy seamless connectivity and cutting-edge features this festive season.

Buying the best Samsung phone under Rs. 15,000 from Bajaj Finserv partner stores is simple and convenient. With more than 1.5 lakh stores across 4,000+ cities, you can visit the nearest shop to explore the latest Samsung mobiles. You can also take advantage of Easy EMI payment options which lets you spread the cost over 3 to 60 months, avoiding the pressure of paying the entire amount at once. This flexibility makes owning the latest Samsung phone affordable and budget-friendly.

Samsung Galaxy F16 5G: powerful and vibrant display

The Galaxy F16 5G sports a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals and bright colours. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor that can handle multitasking smoothly. You get up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for apps and media. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, backed by 5MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro lenses. The 5000mAh battery supports 25W fast charging to keep you powered throughout the day.

Key specifications:

● Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core (2.4 GHz + 2.0 GHz)

● RAM and storage: 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1.5TB

● Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 1080x2340 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate

● Camera: 50MP (main) + 5MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro); 13MP front camera

● Battery: 5000mAh with 25W fast charging support