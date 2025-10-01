Samsung 5G Smartphones Under Rs. 15,000 – Powerful Performance Made Affordable
TECH UPGRADE Looking for a smartphone with great performance, a brilliant display and 5G speed that won’t burn a hole in your pocket? The latest Samsung phones are paired with flexible Easy EMI plans
Samsung’s top 5G smartphones under Rs. 15,000 offer powerful performance, sleek designs, and reliable multitasking for work, gaming, and entertainment. Featuring vibrant displays, long-lasting batteries, and advanced cameras, these devices bring a premium experience within an affordable range. With Navratri in full swing, it is the perfect time to upgrade your smartphone and enjoy seamless connectivity and cutting-edge features this festive season.
Buying the best Samsung phone under Rs. 15,000 from Bajaj Finserv partner stores is simple and convenient. With more than 1.5 lakh stores across 4,000+ cities, you can visit the nearest shop to explore the latest Samsung mobiles. You can also take advantage of Easy EMI payment options which lets you spread the cost over 3 to 60 months, avoiding the pressure of paying the entire amount at once. This flexibility makes owning the latest Samsung phone affordable and budget-friendly.
Samsung Galaxy F16 5G: powerful and vibrant display
The Galaxy F16 5G sports a large 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals and bright colours. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core processor that can handle multitasking smoothly. You get up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage for apps and media. Its triple rear camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, backed by 5MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro lenses. The 5000mAh battery supports 25W fast charging to keep you powered throughout the day.
Key specifications:
● Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 octa-core (2.4 GHz + 2.0 GHz)
● RAM and storage: 4GB/6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, expandable up to 1.5TB
● Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED, 1080x2340 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate
● Camera: 50MP (main) + 5MP (ultra-wide) + 2MP (macro); 13MP front camera
● Battery: 5000mAh with 25W fast charging support
Samsung Galaxy M14 5G: big battery, reliable performance
The Galaxy M14 5G offers a large 6000mAh battery that easily lasts a full day and more. It is powered by the Exynos 1330 octa-core processor and comes with 4GB or 6GB RAM variants. You get 128GB storage expandable via microSD. The 6.6-inch PLS LCD screen delivers good clarity with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. Its camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and an 8MP front camera, making it apt for everyday photography and selfies.
Key specifications:
● Processor: Exynos 1330 octa-core (2.4 GHz + 2.0 GHz)
● RAM and storage: 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, expandable up to 1.5TB
● Display: 6.6-inch PLS LCD, 1080x2340 pixels, 90Hz refresh rate
● Camera: 50MP (main) + 2MP (depth); 8MP front camera
● Battery: 6000mAh with 25W fast charging
Samsung Galaxy F06 5G: budget 5G smartphone with decent features
If you want the best Samsung phone under Rs. 15,000 with 5G but on a tighter budget, the Galaxy F06 5G is a great choice. It runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ processor, which handles everyday apps and tasks well. The phone has a 6.5-inch PLS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, providing smooth user experience. The dual rear cameras include a 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. The 5000mAh battery offers long usage with 15W charging support.
Key specifications:
● Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core (2.0 GHz + 1.8 GHz)
● RAM and storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB internal storage, expandable up to 1.5TB
● Display: 6.5-inch PLS LCD, 720x1600 pixels (HD+), 90Hz refresh rate
● Camera: 50MP (main) + 2MP (depth); 8MP front camera
● Battery: 5000mAh with 15W charging support
Samsung phones under Rs. 15,000 – What they offer
Easy EMIs make buying easy and affordable
You can easily buy your favourite Samsung phone from Bajaj Finserv partner stores using Easy EMI payment options. These allow you to pay in smaller monthly instalments instead of the full price upfront. You can choose EMI tenures from 3 months to up to 60 months as per your comfort. This helps you afford higher-end smartphones or even laptops without hurting your monthly budget. Just visit a partner store in your city and check your eligibility instantly.
Use the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator for smarter buying
Buying a Samsung phone in your budget becomes smarter and more affordable with the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator from Bajaj Finserv. The tool combines all available brand, dealer, and EMI offers in one place, enabling you to see total savings instantly.
If you want the best Samsung phone under Rs. 15,000, visit a Bajaj Finserv partner store near you. Shop from over 1.5 lakh stores across 4,000+ cities with Easy EMIs that suit your budget and lifestyle. Check your EMI eligibility and use tools like the Maha Bachat Savings Calculator to plan your purchase better. Your perfect Samsung phone with 5G is waiting for you on simple Easy EMIs.
This is an advertorial.
