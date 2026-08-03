Sarv Clarifies Corporate Brand Identity Across Public Platforms, Reinforcing Its Enterprise Technology Vision

Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

Sarv, the India based enterprise technology company, today announced the formal standardization of its corporate brand identity under the name "Sarv" across all public platforms, products and communications.

The company clarified that Sarv is its official corporate brand name, while sarv.com serves as its official website and digital domain.

The announcement formalises the distinction between the company's brand identity and its web address, ensuring consistency across customer communications, partner ecosystems, media, social platforms and enterprise channels as the company continues its expansion in the enterprise technology market.

Founded in 2011, Sarv has evolved from an email communication platform into a comprehensive enterprise technology company delivering cloud communications, AI powered customer engagement, enterprise collaboration, customer intelligence, emergency response solutions and digital workplace technologies.

Today, the company serves more than 50,000 businesses, including 200+ multinational enterprises, government organizations, startups and SMEs across India and international markets.

Over the past fifteen years, Sarv has built a diverse technology portfolio that includes DeepCall, its cloud communication platform offering CPaaS and CCaaS solutions; DeepEnrich, an AI powered customer intelligence platform; Conversational AI, providing AI driven voice and chat automation for customer engagement; Naam, its caller identity application; and Sarv Workspace, the company's recently launched unified collaboration and productivity suite for modern enterprises.

Sarv's technology powers mission critical operations across multiple industries and is trusted by leading enterprises and public sector organizations. Its customer base includes Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Larsen & Toubro (L&T), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Vodafone Idea (Vi), Mahindra Defence, Samsung and government emergency response initiatives such as UP 112, and Kar Saathi (Tax administration), where Sarv has deployed AI-powered citizen engagement solutions.

Together with more than 200 multinational corporations, these organizations rely on Sarv's enterprise grade communication, AI, data and technology infrastructure.

The company believes that a unified brand identity better reflects the scale of its technology ecosystem and its long-term vision of building integrated enterprise solutions under a single trusted brand.

Ramesh Choudhary, Founder & CEO of Sarv, said:

"Since our inception, our identity has always been Sarv. While sarv.com has served as our digital address, the company, our products and our vision have consistently been represented by the Sarv as the parent organisation. As we continue expanding our enterprise technology portfolio, we are standardizing our public identity across all platforms to create greater clarity and consistency for our customers, partners and stakeholders. This reflects our broader vision of an enterprise technology company that is building integrated solutions for communication, collaboration AI, and data."

The clarification coincides with Sarv's continued expansion into enterprise software and AI powered technologies, including the recent launch of Sarv Workspace, a unified workplace productivity platform designed to help organisations collaborate, communicate and manage work more efficiently.

With technology built and operated from India, Sarv continues to invest in cloud communications, artificial intelligence, enterprise collaboration, customer intelligence and secure digital infrastructure to help businesses scale.

This announcement serves as the company's formal public confirmation that all future corporate communication, product branding, social media presence, and enterprise positioning will be represented under the parent brand Sarv, while sarv.com will continue as the company's official website.

About Sarv

Sarv is a self-funded enterprise technology company headquartered in Jaipur, India, with a growing presence in Gurugram and Bengaluru. The company has been building enterprise technology solutions with made in India infrastructure that enables organizations to communicate, collaborate and scale seamlessly.

Sarv has grown its products portfolio and client outreach globally in the last decade. The organisation is currently facilitating enterprises and governments across the globe. Sarv is also one of the leading recruiters in the technology domain as it expands its horizons on technology infra and AI.

For more information, visit www.sarv.com