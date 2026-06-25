Should You Increase IDV during Renewal?

Renewal is the right time to check whether your car’s insured value still matches its current market value. IDV, or insured declared value, matters most if the vehicle is stolen or declared a total loss.

Increasing it may offer wider financial comfort, but it can also affect the premium. So, the decision should depend on your car’s age, condition, usage, resale value and renewal cost.

How IDV Works in Car Insurance

In car insurance, IDV is the maximum amount the insurer may pay if the vehicle is stolen or damaged beyond repair, subject to policy terms. It is linked to the vehicle’s market value and is usually fixed at the start of the policy period.

A higher IDV can increase the own damage premium because the insurer takes a higher risk. A lower IDV may reduce the premium, but it can also reduce the claim amount in total loss or theft cases. So, the aim should be balance, not simply choosing the highest or lowest number.

Why IDV Changes at Renewal

A car loses value as it gets older due to depreciation, usage and general wear. This is why the IDV usually reduces at every renewal. The insurer may suggest an IDV based on the vehicle’s age, model, variant, location and other relevant factors.

However, the suggested figure may not always match what you feel is suitable. You can review it before renewal and check whether it is close to the car’s realistic market value. The final IDV should be reasonable and acceptable as per the insurer’s rules.

Should You Increase IDV?

You may consider increasing IDV if the suggested amount looks much lower than the current market value of the car. This may be relevant when the car is relatively new, well-maintained or has a strong resale value.

Regardless, increasing IDV only to get a higher possible claim amount may not always be practical. It can raise the premium, and the insurer may still approve only a reasonable IDV based on the vehicle details. The increase should make sense for the car’s age and condition.

When a Higher IDV May Be Useful

A higher IDV may be worth reviewing when the car’s current market value is higher than the suggested renewal value. This can be relevant in the following cases: