Siddu Reddy Kandakatla’s Heartwarming Act Goes Viral, Surpasses 30 Million Views in Record Time!

A heartwarming act of kindness by social activist and philanthropist Siddu Reddy Kandakatla has captured the attention of millions on social media, with a video Reel reportedly crossing 10 million views within seven hours and reaching 20 million views in just 24 hours on Instagram.

₹25 Roasted Corn, ₹1,000 Gesture Wins Hearts Online

The viral Reel features Siddu Reddy purchasing a roasted corn worth ₹25 from an elderly street vendor. In a gesture that quickly touched viewers, he reportedly paid the vendor ₹1,000.

What began as a simple roadside purchase soon turned into a powerful message about kindness, compassion and supporting hardworking people.

The Reel gained momentum rapidly on Instagram, crossing the 10-million-view mark in less than seven hours before reportedly reaching 20 million views within 24 hours.

Crossed 30 Million+ Views Across All Social Media Platforms Within 24 Hours

Watch the Viral Instagram Reel

The viral Reel featuring Siddu Reddy Kandakatla’s heartwarming gesture is available on Instagram: