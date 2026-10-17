Siddu Reddy Kandakatla’s Heartwarming Act Goes Viral, Surpasses 30 Million Views in Record Time!
What began as a simple roadside purchase soon turned into a powerful message about kindness
A heartwarming act of kindness by social activist and philanthropist Siddu Reddy Kandakatla has captured the attention of millions on social media, with a video Reel reportedly crossing 10 million views within seven hours and reaching 20 million views in just 24 hours on Instagram.
₹25 Roasted Corn, ₹1,000 Gesture Wins Hearts Online
The viral Reel features Siddu Reddy purchasing a roasted corn worth ₹25 from an elderly street vendor. In a gesture that quickly touched viewers, he reportedly paid the vendor ₹1,000.
What began as a simple roadside purchase soon turned into a powerful message about kindness, compassion and supporting hardworking people.
The Reel gained momentum rapidly on Instagram, crossing the 10-million-view mark in less than seven hours before reportedly reaching 20 million views within 24 hours.
Crossed 30 Million+ Views Across All Social Media Platforms Within 24 Hours
Watch the Viral Instagram Reel
The viral Reel featuring Siddu Reddy Kandakatla’s heartwarming gesture is available on Instagram:
A Simple Gesture With a Powerful Message
The overwhelming response to the video highlights how genuine and relatable acts of kindness can connect with audiences across social media.
While the impressive view count has become a talking point, the larger message behind the video has resonated with viewers — that even a small gesture of generosity can bring encouragement and dignity to someone working hard to make a living.
“A small gesture can make a big difference.”
The viral moment has further drawn attention to Siddu Reddy Kandakatla’s reported focus on social responsibility and community-oriented initiatives.
Focus on Education, Livelihood and Social Support
According to information associated with his social initiatives, Siddu Reddy has been involved in efforts supporting government schools and education, providing mobility scooters, creating livelihood opportunities for families, and extending support to auto drivers and their families.
The latest viral video has added another dimension to his public image, with social media users appreciating the message of empathy and generosity portrayed in the Reel.
“Oh Naa Sidhayya” Song Creates More Buzz
Adding to the growing attention around Siddu Reddy Kandakatla, the upcoming song “Oh Naa Sidhayya” is also generating interest.
The song promo features Siddu Reddy Kandakatla, Katyani Jagana and singer Ramu, with music composed by Kalyan Keys.
Watch the “Oh Naa Sidhayya” Song Promo
The official song promo is available on YouTube and can be watched here:
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