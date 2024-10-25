SIP Calculator: Turn Rs 100 into a million – see the Calculation!

The most significant functional benefit of investing in the market is the power of compounding. Investing systematically and strategically can do magic for you. Even by investing just Rs 100 per day, you can create a wealth of a million.

If you invest Rs. 100 per day in a market-linked investment process like Systematic Investment Plan (SIP), you can create a large corpus in the long term. A daily investment of Rs. 100 means Rs. 3000 a month and Rs. 36,500 a year. If you are baffled by this math, do not worry. By utilising an SIP calculator, you can be free from doing these complicated calculations. It will also give you a clear idea of your investments and returns.

What is an SIP Calculator?

An SIP calculator is a simple online tool that you may use to calculate returns on a mutual fund investment through SIPs. These plans let you invest in mutual funds in instalments in a manageable amount. Some benefits of using this tool include the following:

● Determines the investment amount

● Estimates the total amount invested

● Calculates the investment returns

An SIP calculator uses the following formula to calculate the returns:

M = P × ({[1 + i]^n – 1} / i) × (1 + i)

Here,

M = the amount you receive upon maturity

P = the amount you invest at regular intervals

n = the number of payments you have made

i = the periodic rate of interest

For instance, if you invest Rs. 3,000 per month for 12 months at a periodic interest rate of 12%, then the return will be Rs. 2,299 for the year. After an investment of Rs. 36,000, you will accumulate a wealth of Rs. 38,299. The interest rate may differ according to market conditions, which might change the return estimates.