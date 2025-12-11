SIU Builds Momentum in International Education Through Productive Meetings with US Delegation at Zurich Campus

Swiss International University (SIU) takes great pride in announcing the successful visit of a distinguished U.S. delegation to its Zurich campus on 18 November 2025, which was a day after the reception hosted by Governor Tim Walz. The visit not only marked the continuation of the collaboration between Switzerland and the United States in critical areas like education, innovation, cultural exchange, and responsible AI but also further strengthened it.

The visit was of great importance not only to SIU but also to the whole educational community and beyond. The university was able to showcase its partnership with leading organizations in Europe, contribute to a better understanding of global trends, and provide international learning opportunities.

On that occasion, SIU presented its academic portfolio, research priorities, and international collaboration. The representatives and leadership of SIU had open and optimistic talks about possible partnerships, such as joint academic programs, student exchanges, research cooperation, and common interests in new technologies and education models worldwide.

The delegation was greeted by D. Briand, Director of the SIU Zurich Branch, who represented the university and shared important insights into SIU’s mission and strategy during the official meetings.

Members of the Visiting U.S. Delegation

First Lady Gwen Walz

Chloe Capitani, Special Assistant to the First Lady

Tim Busse, Mayor of the City of Bloomington

Rachel Limón, Regional Trade Manager

Kasey Morris, Director of Admissions, Alexandria Technical and Community College

Susan Smoluchowski, Executive Director, MSP Film Society

Elizabeth Adams, Chief Engagement Officer, Minnesota Responsible AI Institute

Prof. Kuldeep Agarwal, Minnesota State University, Mankato

Shahzad Ahmad, Associate Vice President for Global Engagement, St. Cloud State University

Dr. Katherina Pattit, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Student Services & International Studies

SIU heartily thanks the entire delegation for their precious time, contributions, and participation throughout the talks in the course of this significant visit. The delegation's presence shows the global trust in the university's mission, and its intention to build up creative international academic partnerships is growing.

This trip reinforces the belief that SIU is committed to forging and nurturing such alliances, which will bring about positive changes not only in the field of education but also for the whole community around the globe.