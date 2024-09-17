SRDP treatment at Parasnath Clinic
Located in the heart of Maharashtra, Parasnath Speciality Clinics is a beacon of hope for those seeking holistic and comprehensive healthcare. For over twenty years, the clinic has been at the forefront of integrating modern science with ancient wisdom, offering a unique approach to healing that combines the best of both worlds.
It was founded by Dr Bhalchandra Rajaram Mahamuni, a highly esteemed Ayurvedic doctor with an MD in Kayachikitsa.
Parasnath Clinic is dedicated to curing diseases and promoting overall well-being. Dr Mahamuni, who has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including the Best Outgoing Student award from Tarachand Hospital, Pune, has been instrumental in developing innovative treatment protocols that address both the physical and mental aspects of health.
Dr Mahamuni’s expertise is not just limited to Ayurveda but also extends to integrating spirituality and astrology in treatment, making him a sought-after Ayurvedic doctor in Navi Mumbai and across Maharashtra. His extensive experience spans various disciplines, from teaching and research to clinical practice.
Several prestigious journals have published his research on Ayurvedic treatments, and he has presented his findings at both national and international conferences.
As the CEO of Prakruti Health Care in Satara, Dr Mahamuni has spearheaded several initiatives to bring Ayurvedic treatments to the forefront of healthcare.
How SRDP treatment works
The cornerstone of Parasnath Clinic's success is its innovative SRDP (Scientific Reversal Detoxification Process) treatment. This unique approach combines the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda with modern scientific principles to offer a non-surgical solution to chronic conditions such as knee osteoarthritis and spine-related issues.
SRDP treatment is a four-stage process designed to purify the body and mind, helping patients transition from illness to wellness. Unlike conventional treatments that often focus on managing symptoms, SRDP aims to address the root causes of these conditions, offering a long-term solution.
Stage 1: Detoxification
According to Ayurveda, toxins (or "Ama") are the primary cause of disease. They accumulate in the body due to poor digestion, stress, and unhealthy lifestyle choices. These toxins obstruct the body's natural healing processes and lead to inflammation, pain, and other symptoms.
In the detoxification stage, Ayurvedic medicines and therapies cleanse the body of toxins. This stage may include treatments like Panchakarma, a comprehensive detoxification therapy. These treatments help eliminate toxins from the body, reduce inflammation, and prepare the body for the next stages of healing.
Patients undergoing this stage experience a significant reduction in pain severity, decreased swelling, and improved comfort in movement. This is especially beneficial for conditions like knee osteoarthritis, where inflammation plays an important role in the progression of the disease.
Stage 2: Strengthening
Once the body has been detoxified, the next step is to strengthen it. This stage is crucial as it focuses on rebuilding the body's resilience and improving its ability to function without pain. The strengthening stage involves a combination of Ayurvedic medicines, physiotherapy, and specific exercises designed to enhance muscle strength and joint stability.
For knee osteoarthritis patients, this stage helps increase walking ability, standing duration, and overall muscle function. For those with spine issues, it helps reduce muscle stiffness, improve nerve function, and enhance the flexibility of the spine. The goal is to not only reduce pain but also empower patients to engage in their daily activities without discomfort.
Stage 3: Root cause removal
The third stage of SRDP treatment is the most critical as it targets the root cause of the disease. In Ayurveda, diseases are believed to be caused by an imbalance in the body's doshas (biological energies). The treatment aims to eliminate the underlying causes of pain and discomfort by restoring balance to these doshas.
This stage may involve personalized Ayurvedic therapies, dietary modifications, and lifestyle changes tailored to the patient's condition. For instance, patients with knee osteoarthritis might be prescribed a combination of herbs that promote joint health and reduce inflammation, while those with spine issues might receive treatments to alleviate nerve compression and improve spinal alignment.
During this stage, many patients report a complete cessation of pain, which allows them to perform previously difficult activities like climbing stairs and sitting comfortably.
Stage 4: Regeneration
The final stage of SRDP treatment focuses on regeneration. After detoxification, strengthening, and addressing the root causes, the body is in a prime state to regenerate and heal. This stage involves treatments to restore the body's natural healing mechanisms, such as the regeneration of synovial fluid in the joints or the repair of damaged nerve tissues in the spine.
This might involve therapies that increase joint space and regenerate synovial fluid in knee osteoarthritis patients, leading to improved mobility and reduced pain. For spine patients, this could include treatments that restore nerve function and spinal flexibility, leading to long-lasting relief from pain and discomfort.
