SRDP treatment at Parasnath Clinic

Located in the heart of Maharashtra, Parasnath Speciality Clinics is a beacon of hope for those seeking holistic and comprehensive healthcare. For over twenty years, the clinic has been at the forefront of integrating modern science with ancient wisdom, offering a unique approach to healing that combines the best of both worlds.

It was founded by Dr Bhalchandra Rajaram Mahamuni, a highly esteemed Ayurvedic doctor with an MD in Kayachikitsa.

Parasnath Clinic is dedicated to curing diseases and promoting overall well-being. Dr Mahamuni, who has received numerous accolades throughout his career, including the Best Outgoing Student award from Tarachand Hospital, Pune, has been instrumental in developing innovative treatment protocols that address both the physical and mental aspects of health.

Dr Mahamuni’s expertise is not just limited to Ayurveda but also extends to integrating spirituality and astrology in treatment, making him a sought-after Ayurvedic doctor in Navi Mumbai and across Maharashtra. His extensive experience spans various disciplines, from teaching and research to clinical practice.

Several prestigious journals have published his research on Ayurvedic treatments, and he has presented his findings at both national and international conferences.

As the CEO of Prakruti Health Care in Satara, Dr Mahamuni has spearheaded several initiatives to bring Ayurvedic treatments to the forefront of healthcare.

Parasnath Speciality Clinics , with branches in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune, is a testament to Dr Mahamuni's vision of holistic healing. The clinic offers a range of treatments, from modern medical interventions to advanced Ayurvedic therapies, all aimed at restoring the balance of mind, body and spirit.

How SRDP treatment works

The cornerstone of Parasnath Clinic's success is its innovative SRDP (Scientific Reversal Detoxification Process) treatment. This unique approach combines the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda with modern scientific principles to offer a non-surgical solution to chronic conditions such as knee osteoarthritis and spine-related issues.

SRDP treatment is a four-stage process designed to purify the body and mind, helping patients transition from illness to wellness. Unlike conventional treatments that often focus on managing symptoms, SRDP aims to address the root causes of these conditions, offering a long-term solution.