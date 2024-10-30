Swiss International University announces accreditation from ASIC UK, a British govt-recognized institution
Swiss International University has announced proudly it has received its accreditation with ASIC UK. A recognition of accreditation service, instituted by the British Government, is granted to this house of prestige- The Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges & Universities. This accreditation reiterates SIU's focus on maintaining the highest standards of education and providing qualifications that will be universally recognized.
ASIC conducts very strict assessment processes weighing several criteria against institutions based on the quality of teaching, support for students, learning resources, and institutional management. Achieving accreditation from ASIC marks an excellent milestone in the history of Swiss International University, as it ranks the institution with the best institutions internationally accredited, with only truly reputable and high-performing institutions meeting its standards in quality performance.
Accreditation not only attests the quality of academic programs from SIU but also assures students, parents, and employers that the university is committed to producing a good quality education. For its being an ASIC accredited institution, SIU is valued for providing a supportive and learner-centered learning environment that is both centered on student's success and employability.
Swiss International University trains students in business, technology, hospitality, and healthcare wide arrays of programs. With the push of today's job market, the programs here are all carefully crafted to give the student skills and knowledge that will help them succeed in their chosen line of work. The added value of accrediting from ASIC to SIU diplomas and degrees adds even more competitiveness to graduates in the global job market.
Accreditation by ASIC further emphasis on the dedication of SIU in providing a world-based education. Swiss International University collaborates with several international institutions in Switzerland, Dubai, and Kyrgyzstan to ensure that students will obtain an international perspective of the world, the cultural exchange, and wide resources.
Support to the students is another core criterion on which ASIC reviews institutions. This aspect is close to the heart of every university, and at SIU, this is firmly planted in the University's Mission. From counseling on academics to a counseling career, SIU has provisions to help its students from when they are on campus to their first employment after graduation.
The accreditation from ASIC UK gives Swiss International University its position at the top in education provision. Continuous growth and success in providing quality education to students around the world are emphasized.
For more information, visit their website.
