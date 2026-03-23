Term Insurance and Your Home Loan: The Connection Most Borrowers Miss

Buying a home is an aspiration for many. It is a milestone that represents years of saving, planning, and sacrifice. But it also triggers a cascade of financial decisions: down payment, EMI calculations, interest rate comparisons, property registration. In all of this, one question rarely gets asked. What happens to the loan if something happens to the primary earning member?

The answer is uncomfortable. The outstanding loan doesn't disappear. The lender will expect repayment. If the surviving family cannot service the EMI, the bank can and often does initiate recovery proceedings. The house, in the worst case, goes.

This is the connection between term insurance and a home loan that most borrowers miss entirely.

The EMI Doesn't Stop. The Income Might.

A home loan in India typically runs for 20 to 30 years. A lot can happen in that time. If the borrower, usually the primary earner passes away, the EMI obligation does not pause. It continues in full, every month, regardless of whether the family still has an income to meet it.

A spouse who may not be working, or who earns significantly less, may find it impossible to sustain the repayment. The family is then left with a painful choice: liquidate assets or surrender the house.

A term insurance policy, with a sum assured equal to or greater than the outstanding loan, eliminates this risk entirely. The payout covers the loan. The house stays. The family keeps the home without carrying the debt.

Why Not Just Buy the Bank's Insurance?

Most lenders offer a home loan insurance product, sometimes called mortgage reducing term assurance or MRTA at the time of disbursal. Banks often present this as a mandatory or strongly recommended add-on.

Here's what those policies typically look like: the cover reduces in line with the outstanding loan balance, meaning the payout shrinks every year as you repay. If one passes away in their 18th year of a 20-year loan, their family receives only the residual outstanding amount, not the original sum assured. There is no surplus payout to replace income, fund children's education, or cover any other financial need.

A standalone term insurance policy works differently. The sum assured remains fixed for the entire policy term. If one takes a ₹75 lakh cover, their family receives the entire sum assured, if the policyholder passes away during the policy term. The family can use that payout to clear the loan and still have money left over.

The Right Way to Think About Cover

As a general thumb rule, your total term insurance cover should account for all major liabilities, including your home loan. A simple way to structure this:

• Calculate your outstanding loan amount at the time of buying or reviewing your policy

• Add at least 10–15 times your annual income to cover your family's living expenses and future goals

• Ensure the policy term extends at least to the end of your loan tenure

• Name a nominee who understands how to use the payout

If your existing term policy was bought before you took a home loan, it may be worth reviewing whether the cover is still adequate. A ₹50 lakh policy purchased five years ago may not account for a ₹60 lakh loan taken last year.

What About Joint Home Loans?

Joint home loans, typically taken by spouses or parent-child combinations, add a layer of complexity. If one borrower dies, the surviving co-borrower is fully liable for the repayment. Both borrowers carrying individual term policies is the cleanest way to protect against this.

Some couples assume the surviving partner will manage. But managing means servicing the full EMI on a single income, often while grieving and managing the household. That's a significant financial burden to assume without any protection in place.

The Premium Is Smaller Than You Think

One reason people skip buying a term insurance for home loan is the assumption that premiums will be high. In practice, a healthy non-smoker in their early 30s can get ₹1 crore of term cover for ₹10,000–14,000 a year, roughly ₹800–1,200 per month. Compared to an EMI that may run into tens of thousands of rupees, this is a small number.

There Is a Tax Benefit Too

Here is something many borrowers are not told: term insurance premiums qualify for a tax deduction under Section 80C of The Income Tax Act, 1961 up to a limit of ₹1.5 lakh per financial year. For a salaried borrower already paying a home loan EMI, this slots neatly into the same 80C basket as PPF contributions, ELSS investments, and the principal repayment on the home loan itself, reducing your taxable income while your protection stays in place.

More importantly, the death benefit or the lump-sum payout your family receives is fully exempt from income tax subject to conditions under Section 10(10D) of The Income Tax Act,1961. A ₹1 crore payout to your family is received entirely tax-free. At a time when your nominee may be under financial stress, they are not burdened with a tax liability on the very money meant to protect them.

Together, 80C and 10(10D) mean that term insurance is one of the few financial products where both the input (your premium) and the output (the claim payout) carry a tax advantage. For a home loan borrower, this makes the decision even more straightforward.

The Bottom Line

A home loan is a long-term financial commitment. It assumes that the borrower will remain alive and earning for decades. Term insurance is the hedge against that assumption being wrong.

The two products are not sold together by design and come from different providers and different conversations. But they belong in the same financial plan. If you have a home loan and inadequate term cover, your family’s financial security carries a real but avoidable risk – one that has a clear and affordable solution.