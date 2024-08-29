Things to know about travel insurance for the Indian Railways

1. Coverage for baggage loss or theft

Baggage is an essential part of your travel, holding all the necessities required during the journey. However, losing your luggage during a train journey can be a huge hassle. Whether due to theft or misplacement, it can disrupt your entire trip. With the right travel insurance, you can be compensated for the value of the lost baggage. This coverage provides peace of mind, knowing that in case something unfortunate happens, you won’t bear the financial brunt.

2. Emergency medical expenses

While travelling, health emergencies can arise unexpectedly. Falling ill during a train journey or facing any medical emergency can be overwhelming. With a domestic travel insurance plan, your medical expenses during the journey are covered, allowing you to focus on getting better instead of worrying about hospital bills. This coverage includes expenses for doctor consultations, hospital stays, or even medicines needed during the journey.

3. Personal accident cover

Accidents are unpredictable and can happen anytime, anywhere. If you are involved in an accident during your train journey, travel insurance offers compensation for injuries, disabilities, or even death resulting from the accident. Whether it’s a minor injury or a significant mishap, this cover ensures that you or your beneficiaries receive financial support during such difficult times.

4. Personal liability cover

Sometimes, your actions during a journey might unintentionally cause damage to others or their property. In such cases, you might be held liable for compensating them. A travel insurance policy also covers personal liability, helping you manage any legal or financial obligations that might arise due to such incidents.