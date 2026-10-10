Tile adhesive price in India 2026: per bag, per sq ft and per brand
Brand matters less than choosing the right adhesive category. The Indian market offers three main categories at distinct price points
Key takeaways
● A 20 kg bag of tile adhesive costs Rs 400-700 for basic cement-based grades, Rs 700-1,200 for polymer-modified grades
● Cost per sq ft ranges from Rs 5-10 for basic adhesive to Rs 12-25 for polymer-modified types
● Tile size determines adhesive cost more than brand; large format tiles require twice the coverage rate
● One 20 kg bag covers 8-13 sq m for standard tiles, only 4-6 sq m for large format tiles
● Calculate adhesive needs before finalising tile selection to avoid mid-project budget surprises
You budgeted for tiles, labour, and grout. You did not budget for adhesive. Now your contractor asks which grade to buy, and you realise the Rs 400 bag and the Rs 1,000 bag exist for different reasons. The difference has less to do with brand and more to do with your tile size and where it is going.
What does a 20 kg bag of tile adhesive cost?
Tile adhesive pricing in India is split into two tiers. A basic cement-based adhesive costs Rs 400-700 per 20 kg bag, whereas a polymer-modified adhesive costs Rs 700-1,200 per bag. The gap reflects what each type can handle.
Vitrified tiles, large-format tiles, wet areas, external surfaces
The Rs 400 bag works for small ceramic tiles on a dry internal floor. The Rs 1,000 bag handles vitrified tiles in your bathroom or 600x1200 mm slabs on your living room wall. Buying the cheaper option for the wrong application will cost you the entire tiling job when tiles debond in year two. It's only an eventuality.
Tile adhesive prices per square metre and per sq ft
The price of a bag of adhesive tells you nothing until you know the coverage rate. Coverage rate is basically how many kilograms of adhesive you need per square metre, and it depends on tile size and trowel notch depth. Here's a view of how costs vary on the basis of the coverage rate:
Large-format tiles double your adhesive cost per square foot. A 600x1200 mm vitrified slab needs a 10 mm notch trowel and back-buttering, pushing coverage to 4-5 kg/sq m. That Rs 25 per sq ft adds up across a 100 sq m floor. You should factor this before you fall in love with the large-format look.
What drives differences in tile adhesive prices?
Four factors separate a Rs 400 bag of adhesive from a Rs 1,200 bag of adhesive.
● Polymer content: Polymer content determines flexibility. Higher polymer concentration lets the adhesive absorb substrate movement without cracking. You pay more, but you get insurance against thermal expansion and minor settling.
● Flexibility grade: Flexibility grade (S1, S2 in European classification) indicates how much deformation the adhesive can handle. External facades and balconies need higher grades than internal floors.
● Open time: Open time matters for large-format tiles. A 30-minute open time lets you position and adjust heavy slabs. Basic adhesives skin over in 10-15 minutes.
● Substrate compatibility: Substrate compatibility separates basic from premium. Polymer-modified adhesives bond to existing tiles, waterproofing membranes, and gypsum boards. Basic adhesives need fresh cement screeds.
A higher price buys performance insurance, not just a brand name. Match the adhesive grade to your tile and substrate, then compare prices within that grade.
Tile adhesive cost by brand and manufacturer in India
Brand matters less than choosing the right adhesive category. The Indian market offers three main categories at distinct price points.
● Cement-based adhesives (Rs 400-700 per 20 kg bag) suit ceramic tiles in dry internal areas.
● Polymer-modified adhesives (Rs 700-1,200) handle vitrified tiles, large formats, wet areas, and external applications.
● Epoxy adhesives (Rs 1,500-3,000) serve specialised applications like swimming pools and chemical-resistant flooring.
Within the polymer-modified category, a high-performance adhesive with extended open time, such as Roff Vitrofix Ultra Adhesive, suits large-format tiles on internal and external surfaces. For high-traffic external areas, a flexible adhesive with high bond strength, such as Roff Extrofix Ultra Adhesive, handles thermal stress and foot traffic.
Compare brands within your required category. A premium polymer-modified adhesive is not expensive if your tiles need it; a basic adhesive is not cheap if it fails.
How to calculate tile adhesive cost for your project
Use this formula to calculate tile adhesive cost before finalising your tile selection.
Measure your tiling area in square metres
Multiply by coverage rate (2 kg/sq m for standard tiles, 4 kg/sq m for large format)
Divide by 20 to get the number of bags needed
Add 10% for wastage and uneven substrates
Multiply by price per bag
For a 50 sq m floor with 600x600 mm vitrified tiles: 50 × 2 = 100 kg, divided by 20 = 5 bags, plus 10% = 6 bags. At Rs 900 per bag, total adhesive cost is Rs 5,400.
Why accurate adhesive costing matters
Adhesive typically represents 8-12% of your total tiling project cost. Underestimate your cost and your project stalls mid-installation waiting for more material. Overestimate your cost and you store bags that may expire. Choose the wrong grade and you pay for rework when tiles debond.
Get the adhesive grade right for your tile size and substrate first. Then compare prices within that grade. Ask your tile supplier which adhesive type they recommend for your specific tiles.