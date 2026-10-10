Tile adhesive price in India 2026: per bag, per sq ft and per brand

Key takeaways

● A 20 kg bag of tile adhesive costs Rs 400-700 for basic cement-based grades, Rs 700-1,200 for polymer-modified grades

● Cost per sq ft ranges from Rs 5-10 for basic adhesive to Rs 12-25 for polymer-modified types

● Tile size determines adhesive cost more than brand; large format tiles require twice the coverage rate

● One 20 kg bag covers 8-13 sq m for standard tiles, only 4-6 sq m for large format tiles

● Calculate adhesive needs before finalising tile selection to avoid mid-project budget surprises

You budgeted for tiles, labour, and grout. You did not budget for adhesive. Now your contractor asks which grade to buy, and you realise the Rs 400 bag and the Rs 1,000 bag exist for different reasons. The difference has less to do with brand and more to do with your tile size and where it is going.

What does a 20 kg bag of tile adhesive cost?

Tile adhesive pricing in India is split into two tiers. A basic cement-based adhesive costs Rs 400-700 per 20 kg bag, whereas a polymer-modified adhesive costs Rs 700-1,200 per bag. The gap reflects what each type can handle.