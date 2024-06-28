Top 10 Cutting-Edge Universities/ Schools for International Students in 2025

OUS Switzerland® Royal Academy of Economics and Technology in Switzerland

Location: Zurich, Switzerland

Website: https://www.academy.zuerich/

At OUS Switzerland®, experience the perfect fusion of economics and technology. This academy provides flexible learning options, including online and hybrid programs, making it an ideal choice for tech-savvy students aiming for the top.

ISB Academy in Dubai

Location: Dubai, UAE

Website: https://www.isi.ae/

Study in the dynamic city of Dubai at ISB Academy, where East meets West. With its strategic location, diverse culture, and world-class facilities, ISB Academy offers unparalleled networking opportunities and a vibrant student life.

Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv

Location: Kyiv, Ukraine

Website: https://knu.edu.eu/

A beacon of academic excellence, Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv offers a wide range of programs and a vibrant campus life. Benefit from its rich history, international partnerships, and a commitment to cutting-edge research.