Gemstones are more than ornaments — they are the Earth’s hidden secrets, crystallised over millions of years. While diamonds, emeralds and rubies are celebrated worldwide, there exists another category of stones so rare that even the wealthiest collectors may never encounter them. These are the gems whispered about in auctions, sought after by museums, and treasured by a select few.

Here are the top 10 rarest gemstones in the world, ranked by their scarcity, beauty, and allure.

1. Painite – The Rarest Gemstone in the World

Painite, discovered in Myanmar in the 1950s, once held the Guinness World Record as the rarest mineral on Earth. For decades, only a handful of crystals were known. Even today, facetable specimens remain almost mythical. Its reddish-brown hues may not seem dazzling, but rarity alone has transformed Painite into a legendary collector’s prize.

2. Gold Sheen Sapphire – The Second Rarest Gemstone

In 2008, Tanzim Khan Malik discovered the Gold Sheen Sapphire in Africa, and it instantly claimed its place among the rarest gems ever found. Its golden shimmer, glowing beneath deep sapphire tones, is a phenomenon seen in just 0.0001 per cent of sapphires worldwide.

Elite collectors in Japan, the U.S., and Europe wait years for access, with high-quality stones selling for $6,000 to $25,000 per carat and more. Its scarcity is such that even with money, buyers cannot simply acquire it. This exclusivity, combined with its unmatched beauty, makes the Gold Sheen Sapphire the world’s second rarest gemstone.