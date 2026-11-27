Platform backgrounders

Cars24

Cars24 is a Gurugram-based used-car platform. Its traffic challan page shows a running counter of ₹2,14,74,83,647 settled in challans and says more than 1 lakh people have paid through it. The page lists dedicated challan pages for 29 states and union territories.

The service sits inside the same app that buys your car. Cars24 also partnered with Lawyered in October 2024 so that challans on cars sold through it are tracked and cleared before the sale closes.

CarInfo

CarInfo was founded in 2019. It is a vehicle-records app covering challans, insurance, PUC reminders and FASTag. Its Delhi challan page shows 458,297 challans paid on CarInfo and claims more than 5 million registered users. The App Store listing names Cuvora as the seller and promotes Lok Adalat resolution as a feature.

VehicleInfo

VehicleInfo is an RTO-information app with challan, insurance and resale tools. Its Google Play listing showed 50 million installs and a 4.3 rating from about 4.83 lakh reviews, per App Pricing Lab's February 2026 snapshot. The Indian App Store listing shows a 4.6 rating from 37K ratings.

How fast does each platform settle a challan?

Cars24 is the fastest on paper. Its challan service article states that challans are settled within 72 hours and that the app sends payment confirmation and settlement updates.

VehicleInfo's terms of use say e-challan processing "typically" takes 7 working days and court challans can take up to 60 days. The same terms add that VehicleInfo does not guarantee settlement within any timeline.

CarInfo does not publish a settlement time on its challan pages or in its terms and conditions, as of our 16 November check.

Why it matters: a 7-working-day settlement can stretch across 9 or 10 calendar days. If you pay late in your 45-day window, that gap decides whether the challan clears in time.

Choose Cars24 if your challan is near day 45, or you are selling the car this week.

Choose VehicleInfo if you have time and want a written timeline for court challans.

Which challans can each platform clear?

All three handle standard camera e-challans. The differences sit at the edges.

Cars24 says it shows camera e-challans and offline challans issued by traffic police (parking or on-road stops) together on one screen, for every state. Its traffic challan page says it can settle challans from "various state RTOs." The page does not mention virtual court challans, so treat those as a call to support before you pay.

VehicleInfo explicitly covers court challans. Its terms say its legal partner will not pay challans where a court appearance is required, and that court outcomes rest with the court.

CarInfo leans on Lok Adalat. Its app listing promotes Lok Adalat resolution, and its city pages explain the virtual court route for challans moved to the Metropolitan Magistrate's court.

Choose Cars24 if you have a mix of camera and police challans across states.

Choose CarInfo if your challan is old and you plan to settle it at the 12 December 2026 National Lok Adalat, the last sitting on the 2026 National Lok Adalat schedule published by the Legal Services Authority.

What does each platform charge?

None of the three publishes a fixed fee table on the pages we checked on 16 November 2026.

VehicleInfo's terms confirm a "convenience fee along with applicable taxes" and ask you to agree not to dispute it. They also say that if a challan settles for less than its face value, VehicleInfo keeps the difference as compensation. The same clause appears in Spinny's e-challan terms, so expect it from other private challan services too.

Cars24's challan page and service article give no fee figure. CarInfo's terms list challan payment as a service run by "third-party affiliates" and do not state a fee.

Expect the fee to surface only at checkout, so look at the total before you tap pay. The government eChallan portal charges you only the fine.

What happens to your OTP and data?

Each platform asks for a one-time password at some point, because challan settlement needs the mobile number linked to the vehicle.

Cars24's FAQ says an OTP from the registered number may be needed for some challans, that Cars24 will tell you before payment, and that OTPs are used once and not stored. VehicleInfo's terms ask you to consent to sharing the OTP sent to your RTO-registered number. CarInfo's terms say you need a valid mobile number for OTPs and other messages.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways' own portal says it never asks for passwords or OTPs through calls, emails or links, as Century Law Firm documents. Share an OTP only inside the app you opened yourself.