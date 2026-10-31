Top 8 Personal Loans Online in India With Low Interest Rates and Processing Fees

When you need funds without pledging collateral, comparing online Personal Loan offers can help you find a suitable borrowing option. However, the lowest advertised rate does not automatically make a personal loan the cheapest. Processing fees, repayment tenure, eligibility criteria and other charges also affect the total cost.

The following lenders currently feature competitive Personal Loan offers in India based on publicly available interest rate and fee information. Rates are indicative and can vary according to the borrower's credit profile.

What makes a personal loan cost-effective?

An attractive low-interest-rate personal loan should be evaluated basis more than its headline rate. Consider:

● Processing fee: Processing fees can add to the overall cost of a larger loan. With the IDFC FIRST Bank FIRSTmoney Personal Loan, customers can benefit from zero processing fees, helping them save on upfront borrowing costs.

● Tenure: Longer repayment reduces the EMI but can increase total interest.

● Prepayment charges: Check the conditions before planning early repayment.

● Late-payment charges: Understand the financial consequences of missed EMIs.

● APR: Consider the overall annualised borrowing cost rather than only the nominal rate.

For example, a bank offering a slightly higher interest rate but substantially lower processing charges may sometimes lead to a comparable overall cost.

Use a personal loan EMI calculator before applying

A personal loan EMI calculator can help you compare offers using the same loan amount and tenure. Enter the principal, interest rate and repayment period to estimate the monthly EMI and total interest.

For example, if you are comparing two loans, calculate both using identical parameters. This makes it easier to see whether a seemingly small difference in interest rate meaningfully changes your repayment burden.

A digital borrowing option from IDFC FIRST Bank

Explore IDFC FIRST Bank's FIRSTmoney Personal Loan that is available through a digital application journey, with its current advertised starting interest rate at 9.99% p.a. and 10-minute disbursal. Borrowers should check the personalised loan offer before accepting the loan.

How to choose the right personal loan offer

Before applying, compare:

Interest rate offered to you, not just the advertised starting rate. Processing and documentation charges. Total interest payable over the selected tenure. Prepayment and foreclosure conditions. Eligibility and required documentation. Disbursal process and repayment flexibility.

Conclusion

Finding a low interest rate personal loan requires comparing the complete cost rather than chasing the lowest advertised percentage. Use a personal loan EMI calculator, compare processing fees and review repayment conditions before choosing an offer.

FAQs

1. Which bank offers the lowest personal loan interest rate?

Current comparison data shows interest rates starting around 9.99% p.a. from banks like IDFC FIRST Bank (on their FIRSTmoney personal loan), although the actual interest rate offered to an individual depends on eligibility.

2. Is a low interest rate enough to identify the cheapest loan?

No. Processing fees and other charges such as foreclosure penalty also affect the overall borrowing cost.

3. Why should I use a personal loan EMI calculator?

It helps you estimate the EMI and total interest payable, thus making different loan offers easier to compare.

4. Can I apply for a personal loan online?

Yes. Several banks offer 100% digital application journeys, subject to eligibility and verification.

5. How can I improve my chances of getting a lower rate?

A strong credit history, stable income and responsible repayment record can improve your borrowing profile and help get lower interest rate on personal loans.