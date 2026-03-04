Understanding Cars24's 30-Day Repair Assurance and What It Means for Buyers

For decades, buying a used car in India has been a leap of faith, often driven more by hope than protection. Unlike new cars that come with manufacturer warranties, pre-owned cars have traditionally been sold on an as-is basis, leaving buyers to deal with any issues that emerge shortly after the purchase.

Addressing this long-standing pain point in the market, leading online used-car platform Cars24 has introduced a structured 30-day repair assurance policy, the Welcome Cover, aimed at offering post-purchase peace of mind with guaranteed repairs at no extra cost.

What Is the Welcome Cover?

The Welcome Cover is the platform’s flagship post-purchase repair assurance policy that is applicable to all used cars under the Cars24-Owned Stock (platform-owned) inventory. The policy provides buyers with coverage that offers no-question-asked repairs for a period of 30 days from the date of sale, or up to 1,500 km from the date of purchase, whichever comes earlier. The policy is a customer-centric safety net that helps buyers deal with post-purchase mechanical and functional complaints through assured repairs carried out by the platform at no extra cost to the buyer.

Policy Coverage and Scope

The platform’s Welcome Cover policy is divided into two tiers of coverage, with one tier addressing major mechanical components, while the other tier offers limited coverage for wear and tear components, making the 30-day repair assurance a unique policy in the used car market. The complete list of components covered includes:

Mechanical Components:

● Engine: Cylinder head, block, crankshaft, camshaft, connecting rods, pistons, oil pump, and timing chain/belt (internal parts only).

● Transmission System: Gearbox, torque converter, driveshafts, clutch housing (internal components only).

● Cooling and Air Conditioning System: Compressor, condenser, radiator, and thermostat.

● Electrical System: Alternator, starter motor, and ECU, etc.

● Fuel System: Fuel pump and fuel gauge.

Wear and Tear Components (Limited Coverage):

● Tyres: Coverage for tread depth and structural defects.

● Clutch: Abnormal wear and malfunction for the clutch plate, pressure plate and release bearing.

● Brakes: Coverage for operational efficiency and safety of brake pads, discs and brake fluid systems.

● Suspension: Coverage for unusual noise or performance issues for shock absorbers, struts, lower arms, and linkages.

● Electricals: Limited coverage for battery, power window and sunroof.

By offering a substantially wider coverage encompassing components that are otherwise expensive to repair, the platform’s 30-Day Repair Assurance is aimed at fostering buyer confidence, especially during the first 30-days of ownership, a crucial period where deeply hidden complaints usually surface. For instance, if a buyer discovers an unexpected gearbox issue within two weeks of purchase, the Welcome Cover ensures repairs are handled at no extra cost.

Exclusions and Limitations

Structured transparently, the platform’s Welcome Cover policy clearly specifies a list of exclusions that are not covered within the scope of the policy. These include:

● Routine maintenance items, filters, fluids, wiper blades, and bulbs

● Any cosmetic damage to the body, interior, or upholstery.

● Accessories and aftermarket add-ons

● Damage resulting from accidents, misuse, neglect, or unauthorised repairs.

● Electrical or mechanical failures caused by external modifications are also excluded.

Moreover, any imperfections that were already noted in the platform’s inspection report are not covered under the policy.

How Does the Claims Process Work?

Backed by a seamless claims process and a reliable back-end team, the Welcome Cover offers an easy 4-step claim process for quicker and more efficient resolutions.

Step 1: Buyer contacts the platform through the application/helpline to report an issue within the coverage period.

Step 2: A Warranty Quality Inspector evaluates the vehicle, diagnoses the problem and determines whether the issue falls within the scope and coverage of the policy.

Step 3: Based on the diagnosis, relevant approvals are processed, and repairs are sanctioned.

Step 4: Repairs are carried out at platform-authorised service centres at no additional cost to the buyer.

The Impact of the Policy on Used Car Buyers in India

The used car market in India has grown substantially over the past several years; however, a lack of post-purchase satisfaction has been one of the biggest entry barriers for a majority of buyers. Unlike new car purchases, buying a used car in India has typically offered little protection for complaints that emerge soon after the delivery.

The used car platform’s Welcome Cover directly addresses this gap by offering structured, documented coverage on both major mechanical systems as well as limited wear-and-tear components, giving buyers a reliable safety net during the initial ownership period, a window that is crucial in making or breaking post-purchase confidence.

Additionally, by introducing a higher degree of accountability into the transaction, Cars24, as a leading online used car platform, has created a natural incentive for buyers to be assured about both the quality and reliability of used cars sold on the platform. In an industry transitioning from informal trust-based transactions to structured digital commerce, such post-purchase assurance models may well become the benchmark rather than the exception.