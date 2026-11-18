Somewhere between picking a berth and paying for it, passengers on certain trains come across one extra choice on the booking page. It is labelled Free Cancellation, and not every train or class carries it. That one tick largely decides how much of the fare comes back if the trip is dropped later. redRail has set out where the option applies, how it is added during railway ticket booking and what terms come with it.

Which Trains and Classes Carry the Option?

redRail offers the add-on on selected trains and classes only, and a passenger sees whether a journey qualifies on the booking page. During online train ticket booking, it shows up only for those journeys, so AC 3 Tier on a train may have it while Sleeper on the same train does not, or the other way round.

Without it, a ticket falls under the regular Indian Railways cancellation rules. There, the deduction is set by the class booked and by how near to departure the request comes in. Leave it late, and more of the fare usually goes.

How Is the Option Selected?

It can only be added while booking. The option sits on the passenger details page, and it can no longer be added once the payment has gone through. Nothing else in the flow changes. A search by source, destination and date brings up the trains; a class is chosen, and the passenger signs in using their IRCTC user ID before filling in traveller details.

For eligible journeys, this is the screen where Free Cancellation is offered. Payment comes next, and once the IRCTC password is entered, the reservation is confirmed, and the e-ticket is sent by email and SMS.

Pass on it here, and any later cancellation attracts the regular railway ticket booking charges. This is why the choice is worth a pause at checkout, rather than a quick click on the way to payment.

Conditions That Apply After Booking

The key rule concerns timing. The benefit applies only when the ticket is cancelled before the IRCTC chart is prepared, which usually happens a few hours before the train leaves its starting station. A cancellation made after charting falls outside the add-on. Chart timings differ from one train to another, so passengers unsure of their plans should not wait until the last few hours to decide.

Requests also have to be placed online. Passengers go to My Bookings on the redRail app or website, select the ticket and cancel it there, since offline cancellations are not accepted. According to redRail's guide, the refund reaches the account within five to seven business days, and you can track its progress from the same section.

What Is Refunded and What Is Not?

The word "free" refers to the cancellation charge, not to every rupee paid. redRail lists the following items as non-refundable: