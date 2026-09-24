UPI Apps List in India: What Features Should You Compare?

Over the years, digital payments have become an essential part of everyone’s everyday transactions. There has been an increase in the usage of UPI-enabled apps that are used to send money, pay merchants, shop online, pay utility bills, recharge DTH and mobile phones, and even manage recurring payments.

With multiple advantages of using a UPI platform, you must be aware that there are numerous platforms available in the market and choosing a reliable one can be a hassle. In order to choose the right platform, it is important that you know UPI meaning, payment methods, security and additional services offered to make an informed choice.

What Is UPI and How Does It Work?

UPI, or Unified Payments Interface, is a digital payment system that allows users to send and receive money instantly between bank accounts using only their mobile phones.

Here’s what is included in a UPI transaction:

UPI ID: A virtual payment address which is used to send or receive money.

QR Code: A merchant’s QR code is scanned to make payments.

Mobile Number: The contact number of a user is linked to transfer funds.

Bank Details: For some transactions, the bank account number and IFSC code are used.

UPI PIN: Transactions are authorised securely with the linked bank account.

What Features Should You Compare?

Choosing the right platform from a number of UPI apps list can be a bit of a hassle, but here are some features you should compare:

Check the UPI payment options offered by the platform and whether it supports QR code payments, UPI IDs, and bank transfers.

The bank account linking process should be simple.

The platform must be safe to use and should have features like encryption and fraud detection.

Check if the platform offers bill payments for utilities, recharges, and recurring payments.

Know the applicable transaction and balance limits for the UPI apps list you have.

The app must be easy to use and navigate, making it accessible for everyone.

Check whether the platform offers cashback, discounts, or any other benefits on applicable transactions.

Best UPI Apps List in India

Now that you know UPI meaning, explore some of the best platforms available in India:

Stashfin

Considered one of the best platforms among the UPI apps list available, Stashfin allows its users to connect a credit line, bank accounts, and credit cards to digital payments.

Key features of Stashfin that make the platform trustworthy and useful for long-term use:

Customised personal ID while keeping bank accounts or your mobile number private.

Make small-value, PIN-free payments with UPI Lite.

Do UPI link with eligible RuPay credit cards for quick payments.

A mobile number can be used for receiving money.

Make auto-payments and manage payments for subscriptions, utility bills, recharges, and FASTag top-ups.

Split your payments and pay the bills directly.

Security features include SIM binding, fraud monitoring and NPCI-compliant encryption.

PhonePe

One of the popular options for digital payments, PhonePe supports multiple UPI-based transactions and offers features like:

Money transfers to contacts and other UPI users.

Make payments quickly by scanning QR codes.

Multiple bank accounts are available for users to link and manage their payments.

Send money to your different linked bank accounts.

Amazon Pay UPI

For digital payments, the Amazon Pay UPI platform allows users to link their bank accounts within the Amazon app. It offers multiple features like:

Scan the merchant’s QR code and make payments.

Make money transfers to other users.

Use biometric authentication.

Enable an auto-pay feature for regular payments.

Offer rewards and cashback on applicable transactions.

BHIM

A government’s official platform, developed by NPCI, BHIM, or Bharat Interface for Money, is designed for easy bank-to-bank online payments. Some key features include:

Easily send and request money using the supported identifiers.

Multiple payment methods are supported using UPI IDs, mobile numbers, account numbers with IFSC and Aadhaar.

Make payments to merchants easily by scanning the QR codes.

Multiple bank accounts can be linked seamlessly.

Pay your major bills directly from the app.

What Is UPI Lite and Why Should You Consider It?

To simplify small-value payments, UPI Lite allows users to make eligible transactions without entering the UPI PIN every time. It is mostly offered to students and is apt for making low-value purchases like snacks and refreshments, local transport, small retail purchases, and everyday convenience payments.

Conclusion

Choosing from a UPI Apps List should involve more than simply looking at popularity. Compare payment methods, account-linking options, security, bill payments, transaction limits and additionalfeatures before making a choice.

Stashfin offers a range of UPI features, including personalised UPI IDs, RuPay credit card linking, UPI Lite, bill payments and split payments. Its security-focused features and multiple payment options can provide added convenience for eligible users looking for a versatile digital payment experience.