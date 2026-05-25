What Does a 300-Point Used Car Inspection Actually Check Before You Buy

When someone is about to spend three, five, or eight lakh rupees on a used car, the first question they usually ask is whether the car they love looks okay. They walk around the car, check the paint, sit inside, and start the engine. Then they drive it for ten minutes and decide the ultimate fate of the car. This, however, is unfortunately, one of the most financially risky decisions a person can make with their eyes wide open.

The question that actually protects a buyer when buying a used car is very different from the one that the majority of buyers usually ask. It is not whether the car looks good, but rather what the car has been through, and whether someone I trust can actually verify its condition at the component level. That shift in thinking is what separates a smart used car buyer from someone who discovers problems three months after delivery.

A structured inspection process exists specifically to answer those deeper questions. Understanding what it covers and why each category matters gives buyers a meaningful advantage when evaluating any used car.

Structural Integrity and the Body That Cannot Lie

A car's body panels are the first place to look for evidence of a previous accident. But looking is not the same as measuring. A well-done paint job can hide panel replacement entirely from untrained eyes. The only way to detect non-factory paint work is through a paint depth gauge, which measures the thickness of the coating on each panel. When one door measures significantly different from the others, it signals that the panel has been repainted, likely after a repair.

Beyond paint depth, trained inspectors also look for putty under the paint, which is commonly used to fill dents before repainting. They also examine panel gaps, which are the spaces between adjacent body panels. Consistent, even gaps across the car indicate that the panels are in their original positions, while uneven or irregular gaps often point to a panel that has been removed and refitted, or sometimes even a chassis that has been bent and pulled back into rough alignment.

The Cars24 300-point inspection, which spans over ten hours for every vehicle, dedicates a full segment to structural integrity. Trained professionals check every body panel, examine door and boot alignment, test all glass and seals for integrity, and look for signs of non-factory welding on the chassis. Each of these checks is graded and documented transparently in the inspection report with unedited images and a clear indication of what’s good and what isn’t.

Engine and Transmission: The Components That Define Long-Term Cost

The engine and transmission together determine whether a used car will be economical or expensive to own. A car with a slightly dented bumper is cosmetically imperfect. A car with oil consumption issues or a slipping clutch is financially dangerous. Knowing the difference between the two makes all the difference when it comes to a memorable ownership experience.

During a thorough inspection, the engine is not just started but carefully listened to for auditory cues that might point towards an underlying problem. The oil is checked not just for level but for quality. Dark, gritty engine oil past its service interval suggests the previous owner deferred maintenance. Milky or frothy oil near the oil cap is a red flag for coolant entering the engine, which often indicates a blown head gasket. Even the coolant itself is inspected for colour and contamination. While clean coolant is typically green, orange, or blue, depending on the type, brown or rust-coloured coolant often indicates system neglect or internal corrosion.

Cars24’s 300-point inspection process specifically checks fluid quality as an indicator of internal engine health, not just levels. For the transmission, whether manual or automatic, the process checks for smooth gear engagement, synchroniser health in manuals, and torque converter behaviour in automatics. The inspection also includes brake fluid assessment, which is relevant because old, water-saturated brake fluid increases braking distances and contributes to brake fade under repeated use.

Modern diagnostic tools such as OBDs, which read the car's onboard computer, are also an integral part of the platform’s in-depth inspection process. The tool can reveal stored fault codes that are not visible to the eye and do not throw up the check engine light during a short test drive, ensuring accuracy that goes beyond sensory cues.

Suspension, Tyres, and the Underbody Story

The underside of a used car is the section most buyers never examine. This is exactly why it matters so much. The underbody often reveals a lot of red flags, such as accidental damage that has been hidden from the exterior, rust on the chassis or the subframe, oil leaks that are invisible from above, and suspension components that are worn but not yet producing audible symptoms.

During Cars24’s comprehensive inspection process, every car is lifted for a full underbody assessment. Shock absorbers and suspension bushings are physically checked for leaks and play. Brake pad thickness is measured against manufacturer specifications, as pads that look adequate visually may be dangerously thin in reality. Disc wear is also measured since warped or grooved discs reduce braking efficiency regardless of pad condition.

Tyres also tell an important story about how a car has been driven and maintained. Uneven tyre wear, where one edge of the tread is more worn than the other, typically signals misaligned wheels or worn suspension geometry, while centre wear suggests that the car has been consistently run with overinflated tyres. A tyre that fails at highway speed is a safety emergency, and tyres that wear prematurely increase the ongoing cost of ownership significantly.

Tread depth is also measured at multiple points on each tyre during the inspection process. The legal minimum in India is 1.6mm, but safe operation requires considerably more than that, particularly during the monsoon season when wet road performance depends directly on tread depth.

Interiors, Electronics, and the Flood Damage Question

Interiors also reveal usage patterns that one might ignore otherwise. A high-mileage car with a suspiciously clean interior may have had the odometer tampered with or the interior deep-cleaned to hide wear. An interior that smells of fungus, shows water stains on the carpet edges, or has a headliner that is bubbling away from the roof may have experienced flooding.

In fact, flood-damaged vehicles are among the most dangerous used car purchases. Floodwater introduces moisture and contaminants into the electrical system, causing intermittent failures that can take months to manifest. The fuse box, under-seat wiring harnesses, and control modules are particularly vulnerable. This is why Cars24 inspectors check for water stain marks on the lower door trims, interior carpets, seat bracket bolts, and the base of the A-pillars as indicators of prior water ingress.

The electronic inspection covers air conditioning efficiency, all power windows, central locking, infotainment system functionality, reverse sensors, airbag warning systems, and ABS indicators. Each switch and sensor is tested individually, as the inspection report documents every item that does not function as designed, which means a buyer can review the exact state of every electronic system before deciding whether to proceed.

What the Inspection Report Actually Tells a Buyer

A 300-point inspection is most valuable not as a pass or fail test but as a complete document of a car's true condition. The Cars24 inspection report is designed to be read by the buyer, not filed internally. Every one of the 300 parameters is graded. Minor issues such as a shallow scratch on a door or slight tyre wear are all documented alongside significant findings like a repainted quarter panel or a suspension bush that has developed play.

The inspection includes unedited photographic evidence of every finding. This matters because a description of a cosmetic defect means very little without seeing its actual size and location. A buyer who reviews the full inspection report before purchase knows exactly what they are getting.

What this eliminates is the experience almost every used car buyer has had at least once: discovering something they were never told about, after paying. A structured, transparent inspection process creates accountability in a market where informational asymmetry has historically favoured sellers over buyers. Cars24 certifies every listed vehicle through this ten-hour process, precisely because verified quality is the foundation of a trustworthy used car transaction.