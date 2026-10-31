What Does Your Cholesterol Level Say About Your Future Heart Health?

The 2026 ACC/AHA guidelines have changed LDL target levels, lowered to less than 100mg/dL and less than 55mg/dL, based on risk.

Interpreting High Cholesterol Levels

There’s no such thing as a single test that defines high cholesterol. Your doctor will look at other factors too, such as your age, blood pressure, diabetes, smoking and family history. Interpreting high cholesterol levels therefore depends on your overall risk, not one number. The 2026 ACC/AHA guidelines also feature the Predicting Risk of cardiovascular disease EVENTs (PREVENT) calculator which calculates 10 and 30 year cardiovascular risk in people 30 to 79.

If not well managed, high cholesterol can lead to the following high cholesterol problems:

Coronary artery disease and heart attacks

Strokes

(PAD - Poor blood flow to legs)

Causes Of High Cholesterol

Common causes of high cholesterol include:

Diet high in saturated and trans fats

Lack of exercise/obesity

Smoking and drinking

Diabetes, Hypothyroidism or Kidney disease

Family history – including FH (if it is a genetic condition) CSI. Says there is a higher risk in India than in other countries.

Lipoprotein(a) is another fairly hereditary fat particle, which is increased 25 % in Indians as against 15 - 20 % in the western population, says CSI.

Symptoms and Signs of High Cholesterol: Usually Nil

You may have high cholesterol but have no symptoms. In the most severe genetic conditions, you may notice fat deposits under your skin around your eyes or tendons. Chest pain or breathlessness from moderate exertion is also an indication that you have problems in your arteries – get tested!

Remedies and High Cholesterol Treatments

For most people, high cholesterol treatments start with lifestyle changes. More fiber in the diet, less fried and processed foods, physical activity, weight reduction, smoking cessation. For those at higher risk of medication, for example, statins (some with Ezetimibe) are recommended. This is something to be commenced, altered or stopped only under the guidance of a doctor.

Common Myths:

There are also many slim who, nevertheless, have high levels of this especially if they have a genetic risk.

No symptoms, no problems- Don’t think so!

Must fast: Neither CSI or 2026 ACC/AHA guidelines require fasting samples for screening but may be ordered if triglycerides are severely elevated.

If You Have Symptoms

Avoid thinking about what may be the reason for the symptoms. List what symptoms you have and what is in your family history and of your medicines. Get a cholesterol test done. Even lifestyle modifications can be initiated immediately but medications should be commenced only after your consultation with your doctor.

When to Contact Your Healthcare Provider

If you have a family history of heart disease before 50, unexplained cramping in the legs when walking, high blood cholesterol, high blood pressure or kidney disease, you should be screened for early heart disease. The CSI suggests doing your first lipid profile at age 18 or earlier if you have a family history of early heart disease. If an adult gets tired when walking or has any pain in the legs, make an appointment.

If you have chest/neck pain/pressure which spreads to your arm/jaw, if you suddenly find yourself breathless or suddenly lose strength or speech, call an ambulance.

Diagnosis

With history and examination Blood test: Blood tests, or a lipid profile (lipid panel test), are the most used and efficient way to measure cholesterol levels in your blood. They do not need a ‘fast’. Your doctor might also order a lipoprotein(a), ApoB (Apolipoprotein B), HbA1c (glycated Haemoglobin), or Thyroid test. A Coronary Artery Calcium scan can also sometimes be useful.

These tests require to be precise, as they will dictate the treatment that you will be given.

Conclusion

All this can be managed if you take the right steps early on. Schedule an appointment to get your lipid profile done and to consult your doctor.