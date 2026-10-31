What Does Your Cholesterol Level Say About Your Future Heart Health?
Is high cholesterol putting your heart at risk? Explore the main causes of high cholesterol, early signs, potential health problems, and treatments
Most people feel okay at the stage where we start to get narrowing arteries, and cholesterol will not give any warning. This is why a simple is the first honest indicator of your heart condition.
Cholesterol and Your Heart
HDL vs. LDL is a soft fatty substance that is made by our bodies in order to produce hormones and establish the cell walls. But we have a lot of “bad” LDL cholesterol in the blood, it can lead to a deposit of plaques in our arteries, which leads to stroke and heart attack.
Indeed, in India as well, abnormal blood cholesterol levels are a widespread issue. The LAI (which comprises a bunch of lipid specialists) paper released a document that, in India and much of the global south, they have a much higher prevalence of abnormal levels of blood fats and see cardiovascular disease at an earlier age than in other countries.
What Is A Lipid Panel Test?
A Lipid Profile (Lipids Panel) Usually Includes:
Total Cholesterol: <200mg/dL (ideal)
LDL Cholesterol: Main plaque forming fraction
HDL Cholesterol: Helps remove cholesterol from arteries
Triglycerides: Another form of blood fat
Non HDL Cholesterol: All plaque forming particles
There will also be a to check the level of triglycerides. This will be high if it’s >150mg/dl. Non HDL cholesterol will now become the main target, and can be caused by an overload of alcohol, being overweight, and diabetes among other things.
The 2026 ACC/AHA guidelines have changed LDL target levels, lowered to less than 100mg/dL and less than 55mg/dL, based on risk.
Interpreting High Cholesterol Levels
There’s no such thing as a single test that defines high cholesterol. Your doctor will look at other factors too, such as your age, blood pressure, diabetes, smoking and family history. Interpreting high cholesterol levels therefore depends on your overall risk, not one number. The 2026 ACC/AHA guidelines also feature the Predicting Risk of cardiovascular disease EVENTs (PREVENT) calculator which calculates 10 and 30 year cardiovascular risk in people 30 to 79.
If not well managed, high cholesterol can lead to the following high cholesterol problems:
Coronary artery disease and heart attacks
Strokes
(PAD - Poor blood flow to legs)
Causes Of High Cholesterol
Common causes of high cholesterol include:
Diet high in saturated and trans fats
Lack of exercise/obesity
Smoking and drinking
Diabetes, Hypothyroidism or Kidney disease
Family history – including FH (if it is a genetic condition) CSI. Says there is a higher risk in India than in other countries.
Lipoprotein(a) is another fairly hereditary fat particle, which is increased 25 % in Indians as against 15 - 20 % in the western population, says CSI.
Symptoms and Signs of High Cholesterol: Usually Nil
You may have high cholesterol but have no symptoms. In the most severe genetic conditions, you may notice fat deposits under your skin around your eyes or tendons. Chest pain or breathlessness from moderate exertion is also an indication that you have problems in your arteries – get tested!
Remedies and High Cholesterol Treatments
For most people, high cholesterol treatments start with lifestyle changes. More fiber in the diet, less fried and processed foods, physical activity, weight reduction, smoking cessation. For those at higher risk of medication, for example, statins (some with Ezetimibe) are recommended. This is something to be commenced, altered or stopped only under the guidance of a doctor.
Common Myths:
There are also many slim who, nevertheless, have high levels of this especially if they have a genetic risk.
No symptoms, no problems- Don’t think so!
Must fast: Neither CSI or 2026 ACC/AHA guidelines require fasting samples for screening but may be ordered if triglycerides are severely elevated.
If You Have Symptoms
Avoid thinking about what may be the reason for the symptoms. List what symptoms you have and what is in your family history and of your medicines. Get a cholesterol test done. Even lifestyle modifications can be initiated immediately but medications should be commenced only after your consultation with your doctor.
When to Contact Your Healthcare Provider
If you have a family history of heart disease before 50, unexplained cramping in the legs when walking, high blood cholesterol, high blood pressure or kidney disease, you should be screened for early heart disease. The CSI suggests doing your first lipid profile at age 18 or earlier if you have a family history of early heart disease. If an adult gets tired when walking or has any pain in the legs, make an appointment.
If you have chest/neck pain/pressure which spreads to your arm/jaw, if you suddenly find yourself breathless or suddenly lose strength or speech, call an ambulance.
Diagnosis
With history and examination Blood test: Blood tests, or a lipid profile (lipid panel test), are the most used and efficient way to measure cholesterol levels in your blood. They do not need a ‘fast’. Your doctor might also order a lipoprotein(a), ApoB (Apolipoprotein B), HbA1c (glycated Haemoglobin), or Thyroid test. A Coronary Artery Calcium scan can also sometimes be useful.
These tests require to be precise, as they will dictate the treatment that you will be given.
Conclusion
All this can be managed if you take the right steps early on. Schedule an appointment to get your lipid profile done and to consult your doctor.
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