What is a GIFT City bank account, and who can open one?

GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec-City) is India’s first International Financial Services Centre (IFSC) that competes with global hubs like Singapore and Dubai. Among its various services, it also offers banking services for NRIs. This opens a new avenue to manage your foreign income in India. If you’ve been curious about it, this blog explores everything you need to know about a GIFT City account for upgrading your banking experience in India.

What is a GIFT City bank account?

A GIFT City account is essentially a foreign-current bank account that IFSC Banking Units (IBUs) offer. You can hold and make transactions directly in foreign currencies like USD, GBP, EUR, etc., with this global bank account.

It is ideal for cross-border transactions. A GIFT City combines global access with a familiar banking setup in India. You are eligible to open the GIFT City account as an NRI, OCI, or PIO. You can use the account to save, make seamless transfers, and explore international markets.

Key features and benefits of the GIFT City account

GIFT City account includes a host of features that enhance your banking journey as per the international standards within India. Some of them include:

Transact in foreign currency

With banking in GIFT City, you can hold and use your funds directly in currencies like USD, EUR, AUD, GBP, etc. This reduces the need for constant conversions and saves cost.

Access to global investment avenues

A GIFT City bank account opens up opportunities to explore international investments easily. Since your finances are already aligned with the global markets, you get easy access.

Tax-efficient structure

Under the IFSC framework, certain investments incur zero capital gains tax, no GST on offshore services, no STT on certain investments. This helps you earn efficiently from overseas markets.

Globally competitive interest rates

As the interest rates are linked to international benchmarks, your deposits get to grow in line with the global trends.

Simplified banking experience

Much like a regular NRI account, a GIFT City account also comes with seamless digital operations. You can perform day-to-day transactions through the convenient banking app.

Strong regulatory framework

The IFSCA, a government body, authorises banking activities within the GIFT City. Hence, you are assured of a transparent and globally compliant system.

Ease of remitting money

As the GIFT City global account is connected to the international markets, moving funds across borders is a breeze. There are no unnecessary delays or hefty charges.

Cheaper borrowing cost

You can access cheaper dollar loans or External Commercial Borrowing (ECBs) with your GIFT City bank account. This is possible thanks to IFSC entities that reduce borrowing costs and enhance capital access.

How to open a GIFT City bank account

The process of opening a GIFT City account is straightforward with a fully digitised system. Follow these simple steps:

Choose an IBU

Select a bank registered as an IBU. Compare the specialised bank-specific offers, the reputation, and service experience of each bank to finalise the GIFT City account.

2. Fill out the application

Provide your basic identity-specific details and contact information. If you need assistance, you can seek the help of a relationship manager.

3. Complete documentation

Provide basic documents like your passport, visa, residence proof, and PAN (if applicable). If you are an existing customer, you only need to fill out the application.

4. Activate your account

Once approved, you can activate the account by remitting funds in foreign currency directly from your overseas account.

Final words

As global financial services evolve, financial hubs like IFSC highlight growing potential. You can participate in this revolution as an NRI with a GIFT City bank account. It is easy to open through any of your preferred IBUs, and you can set it up in minutes. Once done, explore seamlessness of global transactions with India, investing in capital markets, and advanced investment avenues. The possibilities are endless for your foreign income to grow. This is yet another way to connect to your homeland besides NRI savings accounts.