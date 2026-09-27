When Indian Assets Pass to Overseas Heirs, the Inheritance Story Does Not End There

For many Indian families, inheritance is primarily a question of succession: who receives the family home, investments, bank deposits or other assets after a parent's death.

That calculation becomes more complicated when the next generation lives overseas.

A parent may hold a house, bank deposits, shares or other investments in India while a son or daughter lives in the US, UK, Canada, Australia or the Gulf. When those assets pass to an overseas heir, the inheritance can connect India's property, tax and banking systems with the financial rules of another country.

The result is a financial transition that may continue long after the inheritance itself has taken place.

What happens when an NRI inherits property in India?

The first distinction is between receiving an inheritance and subsequently dealing with the inherited asset.

Under the Income-tax Act, 2025, the provisions dealing with certain receipts of money or property without consideration do not apply where property is received under a will or by way of inheritance.

That does not mean every later transaction involving the asset is outside the tax system.

An NRI who inherits a house, land or another capital asset may decide to retain it, rent it out, transfer it or sell it. Each of those decisions can have different tax and compliance consequences.

For property, the ownership trail can also matter. The successor may need to establish the deceased owner's title and the basis on which the asset passed to the heir. Depending on the circumstances, that can involve a will, succession documents, death certificate, title records, mutation and other supporting paperwork.

For families that have owned property for decades, reconstructing that history can be more difficult than expected.

The tax question often arises when the inherited asset is sold

The distinction between inheritance and sale becomes particularly important for capital gains.

Where a capital asset becomes the property of an assessee through inheritance, succession or devolution, the applicable rules generally link the successor's cost of acquisition to the previous owner's cost, subject to the provisions of the Income-tax Act, 2025. Specific rules also apply to assets connected with acquisitions before 1 April 2001.

This makes historical records important.

Consider an inherited property acquired by a parent decades ago. The heir may know its current market value, but a subsequent capital-gains calculation can require information about the earlier acquisition and eligible improvement costs.

That is why NRI capital gains on inherited property is a different question from whether the inheritance itself is taxable.

The issue is not simply what the property is worth today. It can also depend on how its historical cost and ownership period are established under the applicable tax rules.

Documentation can become as important as the asset

Cross-border inheritance can expose gaps in family records.

A property may have been held for decades, improvement expenses may not have been documented systematically, and different family members may hold different records.

Financial assets can present a similar challenge.

An estate may include:

· bank deposits;

· shares and securities;

· mutual fund holdings;

· insurance-related assets;

· business interests; or

· other investments.

For an overseas heir, identifying the assets is only the first step. The next may involve establishing ownership, completing the institution's succession process and determining how the asset will subsequently be held.

This becomes particularly relevant when family members live in different countries and do not have a complete picture of the deceased person's financial affairs.

Repatriation is a separate part of the equation

An overseas heir may ultimately want to move inherited funds or the proceeds from an Indian asset outside the country. This is where NRI fund repatriation becomes relevant, particularly when inherited funds or Indian asset-sale proceeds need to be transferred overseas.

RBI's framework allows eligible NRIs and persons of Indian origin to remit up to US$1 million per financial year from specified NRO balances, sale proceeds and assets acquired through inheritance or legacy, subject to applicable conditions and documentation. Remittances above the prescribed limit can require prior RBI approval. Applicable Indian taxes also have to be addressed.

The documentation requirement is important.

Evidence supporting the acquisition, inheritance or legacy of the asset may be required by the authorised dealer bank. The remittance framework also requires compliance with applicable tax provisions.

In other words, repatriation of inherited assets is not simply a bank-transfer decision. The succession, ownership, tax and foreign-exchange records may all need to connect.

The heir's country of residence can add another layer

There is also a second jurisdiction to consider.

An Indian tax position does not necessarily determine the treatment of an inherited asset in the country where the beneficiary lives. The rules can differ depending on the heir's residence, citizenship, the nature of the asset and the transaction that follows.

The questions can extend beyond inheritance itself to the subsequent sale of an Indian asset, income generated from it and reporting requirements associated with overseas holdings.

This is where cross-border inheritance differs from ordinary domestic succession. The family may be dealing with one asset, but its financial consequences can span more than one jurisdiction.

Why succession planning matters before the transfer

The practical difficulty for families is often not the absence of an asset, but the absence of an organised record of that asset.

Families with overseas heirs can consider maintaining an updated record of:

· property and investment ownership;

· wills and succession documents;

· acquisition costs;

· improvement expenses;

· bank and investment accounts;

· PAN and KYC information; and

· relevant tax records.

This does not remove legal or tax requirements. It can, however, make it easier to establish the history of an asset when ownership changes.

This is particularly important for inherited property. The successor may eventually need to establish not only how the property was inherited, but also the historical information required if it is subsequently sold.

A wider financial issue for global Indian families

The issue reflects a broader change in how Indian families hold wealth.

Migration does not necessarily mean a family has severed its financial connection with India. Parents may continue to hold Indian property and financial assets while their children build careers and households overseas.

The banking system already accommodates substantial NRI financial activity, and the RBI's rules provide specific channels for NRI accounts, asset transactions and remittances. The inheritance of Indian assets is another point at which domestic wealth and overseas residence intersect.

For the family, this can turn a straightforward succession event into a transaction involving property records, taxation, banking procedures and foreign-exchange rules.

What advisers need to look at after inheritance

Savetaxs, which advises NRIs on Indian and cross-border tax matters, says the practical questions often emerge after the inheritance rather than at the moment the asset is received.

An overseas heir may need to establish the history of an inherited property, understand the tax consequences of a subsequent sale, deal with applicable withholding requirements and determine the documentation required for moving eligible proceeds outside India.

The broader lesson is that an inherited asset should not be assessed only by its current market value. Its ownership history, tax records and eventual intended use can be equally important.

The inheritance question is becoming a cross-border question

For families with children living overseas, succession planning increasingly requires more than deciding who receives which asset.

It also requires understanding what happens next.

A house inherited in India may later be sold. A bank balance may need to be transferred. An investment portfolio may have to be reorganised. Sale proceeds may eventually be remitted overseas.

Each step can introduce a different set of requirements.

The inheritance itself may therefore be the simplest part of the process. The more complicated financial questions can emerge after ownership changes hands.

For geographically dispersed Indian families, keeping clear records and understanding the tax, banking and foreign-exchange implications before a succession event occurs can help prevent an inheritance from becoming an avoidable cross-border compliance problem.