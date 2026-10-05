Which Are the Best Premium and Metal Credit Cards in India in 2026?
A heavy card in the wallet is nice. A card that returns more than it costs is better. Here is how the top premium options stack up in rupees
Short answer: As of September 2026, AU Small Finance Bank’s AU Zenith+ Credit Card is one of the best-value metal credit cards in India: a ₹4,999 fee waived on ₹8 lakh annual spend, 1 reward point worth ₹1, a 0.99% forex markup and a ₹5,000 welcome benefit. A ₹9 lakh-a-year spender can earn close to ₹28,700 in value in the first year.
Premium credit cards used to be a quiet privilege, handed out by invitation to a few customers. In 2026 they sit openly on bank websites, with metal bodies, airport lounge counts and concierge desks listed like smartphone specifications.
That openness brings a new problem. With so many cards promising “luxury”, it is hard to tell which ones actually return more than their annual fee. This article compares the leading premium options by what matters to a high spender: the fee, the spend needed to waive it, the real rupee value of rewards and milestones, and the services you will use on a trip. It also covers a cardholder perk most people forget about until they need it.
What makes a credit card “premium” or “metal” in India?
A premium credit card is defined by its benefits and fee level, while a metal card is defined by its build; the best cards in 2026 combine both. Premium cards typically carry annual fees from about ₹2,500 upward and include airport lounge access, higher reward rates, travel insurance and a concierge service.
A metal card is made from stainless steel or a metal alloy instead of plastic. It weighs more, lasts longer and signals a top-tier product at the billing counter. Beyond looks, the metal body has no effect on rewards, so the value still has to come from the benefits.
Income requirements rise with the tier, so check them before you apply for a credit card in this segment. AU Zenith Credit Card+, for example, is designed for applicants with a monthly net income of ₹2.5 lakh or more, within the general eligibility bands of 21 to 60 years for salaried and 25 to 65 years for self-employed applicants.
Which are the best premium and metal credit cards in 2026?
As of September 2026, AU Small Finance Bank’s AU Zenith+ Credit Card ranks at the top for value among metal cards, with Zenith and Vetta covering the premium lifestyle and entry-premium tiers. Here is how they compare with the broad categories available in the market.
The standout is how low Zenith+’s entry cost is relative to its benefits. A metal card with sub-1% forex markup, a ₹1 point value and dozens of lounge visits usually sits in a much higher fee band.
How much value does a premium card really return? The value-back maths
Value-back is the total rupee value of rewards, milestones and welcome benefits divided by what you spend, minus any fee you pay. Here is a first-year worked example for Zenith+ with ₹9 lakh of annual spending, or ₹75,000 a month.
From the second year, without the welcome benefit, the same spending still returns about ₹23,700, or around 2.6%, before counting lounge visits, Taj Epicure dining savings and forex savings on trips abroad.
For Zenith, the numbers work differently. The ₹7,999 fee is waived at ₹5 lakh of annual spend, and the card earns up to 5 reward points per ₹100 on dining, international, grocery and departmental store spends. Add ₹4,000 a year in quarterly milestone vouchers and 2,500 birthday points, and a lifestyle-focused spender gets steady returns across the year.
Vetta is the easiest to make free. Spend ₹1.5 lakh a year, about ₹12,500 a month, and the ₹2,999 fee is waived, while quarterly bonus points and a ₹1,000 annual voucher add up on regular grocery and department store spends.
Which fee waiver threshold suits your spending?
Match the waiver threshold to your realistic annual card spend, not your best month. Here is a simple guide:
• ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh a year: Vetta. The fee is waived at ₹1.5 lakh and you get Priority Pass and birthday points.
• ₹5 lakh to ₹8 lakh a year: Zenith. The fee is waived at ₹5 lakh, and the concierge and hotel membership start paying for themselves.
• ₹8 lakh and above: Zenith+. The fee is waived, the monthly milestone kicks in at ₹75,000 per cycle, and each point is worth a full rupee.
Count everything you can move to the card: household spends, groceries, fuel (with the 1% fuel surcharge waiver on eligible transactions), insurance premiums, school fees where accepted and travel bookings. Add-on cards help too. AU Small Finance Bank offers up to three lifetime-free add-on cards, so family spends count towards the same threshold.
What lifestyle benefits come with premium cards: concierge, Taj Epicure and lounges?
The most valuable lifestyle benefits on AU Small Finance Bank’s premium AU Credit Cards are the 24x7 global concierge, hotel memberships such as Taj Epicure, and airport lounge access. These are the services you notice on a trip.
• 24x7 global concierge: available on Zenith and Zenith+. Use it for restaurant reservations, travel planning, gift delivery and help while abroad.
• Taj Epicure membership: on Zenith+, linked to ₹12 lakh of annual spends. Epicure members typically enjoy dining and stay discounts at participating IHCL hotels.
• Luxury hotel membership: on Zenith, adding value for couples who travel for weekends.
• Lounge access: Zenith+ offers 16 domestic and 16 international lounge visits a year through Priority Pass; Zenith and Vetta include Priority Pass as well.
• Extras on Zenith+: airport meet-and-assist, BookMyShow buy-one-get-one tickets, golf games and a device protection plan.
What other perks do premium cardholders get beyond rewards?
A pre-approved loan facility is one of the most useful and overlooked perks of holding a card from AU Small Finance Bank. Eligible cardholders can take a loan on credit card through the AU 0101 app or netbanking without submitting documents.
SMARTLoan offers instant disbursement to any savings account, a fully digital journey and interest rates starting 1.2% per month. Xpress Loan adds another instant, document-free option with a low processing fee. For a premium cardholder facing a large planned expense, such as a home renovation or a child’s admission fee, this can be a quicker route than a fresh personal loan application.
Premium cards also bring strong insurance cover. Zenith+ includes air accident cover of up to ₹2 crore and purchase protection of up to ₹50,000, as listed on AU Small Finance Bank’s site.
How do you pick and apply for a premium credit card?
Start with your annual spend, then weigh travel habits and lifestyle use before you apply. A short checklist:
1. Add up 12 months of card and UPI spends that could move to one card.
2. Pick the tier whose waiver you will clear comfortably.
3. Count your trips. If you travel abroad, the 0.99% forex markup on Zenith+ adds real savings.
4. List the lifestyle services you will use: concierge, dining memberships, lounges.
5. Keep income proof, ID and address proof ready.
6. Apply online through AU Small Finance Bank’s instant-approval journey on the bank’s website.
Which AU Credit Cards sit just below the premium tier?
Just below the premium tier sits the AU Ananta Credit Card, with the AU Laksya Credit Card, AU Tejas Credit Card and AU Prathama Credit Card forming the earlier rungs of a ladder that leads up to Vetta, Zenith and Zenith+.
The ladder climbs from an entry-level first card to an upper-mid travel and lifestyle card, and each step builds the spending record and reward habits that premium cards look for.
The AU Prathama Credit Card is the starting rung, with a ₹100 fee waived on ₹75,000 annual retail spend, up to 2 reward points per ₹100 on tap-and-pay and 500 bonus points for each recurring payment. The AU Tejas Credit Card moves up to 10% cashback on groceries, food delivery, cabs and movies, plus 500 bonus points in cycles with five or more ₹500 transactions.
The AU Laksya Credit Card brings the first taste of premium comfort: 8 complimentary domestic lounge visits a year and up to 15% off on Amazon Fresh and Zomato. The AU Ananta Credit Card is the closest in feel to Vetta, with 8,000 welcome points, up to 50,000 milestone points a year, 4 domestic lounge visits a quarter on AU Rewardz flight bookings and ₹50 lakh air accident cover.
A cardholder who comfortably clears the AU Ananta Credit Card’s ₹3 lakh waiver is already spending at a level where Zenith’s ₹5 lakh waiver, and later Zenith+, come within reach.
Conclusion
The best premium card is the one whose fee disappears under your normal spending and whose benefits you actually use. Metal is a bonus; value-back is the real test. On that test, a ₹9 lakh spender can earn close to ₹28,700 in the first year with Zenith+ and pay no annual fee.
AU Small Finance Bank’s Zenith+, Zenith and Vetta cover every step of the premium ladder, from a ₹1.5 lakh waiver to a full metal card with Taj Epicure, concierge and a 0.99% forex markup. Add the pre-approved loan facility, and the card keeps working well beyond the billing counter. Below that ladder, the AU Ananta Credit Card, AU Laksya Credit Card, AU Tejas Credit Card and AU Prathama Credit Card let cardholders grow their spends and reward habits before stepping up to Vetta or Zenith.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
which is the best metal credit card in india in 2026?
As of September 2026, AU Small Finance Bank’s AU Zenith+ Credit Card is among the best-value metal cards in India. It carries a ₹4,999 fee waived on ₹8 lakh annual spend, values each reward point at ₹1, offers a 0.99% forex markup and includes a ₹5,000 welcome benefit, global concierge and extensive lounge access.
is a premium credit card worth the annual fee?
A premium card is worth it when your spending clears the fee waiver or the benefits exceed the fee. For example, AU Zenith Credit Card+ returns about ₹28,700 in first-year value on ₹9 lakh of spending, with the fee waived. Vetta’s ₹2,999 fee is waived at just ₹1.5 lakh a year.
what is the value of 1 reward point on au zenith plus credit card?
On AU Zenith+ Credit Card, 1 reward point equals ₹1. The card earns 2 points per ₹100 on dining, travel and international spends and 1 point per ₹100 on other categories, plus 1,000 bonus points in each statement cycle when you spend ₹75,000 or more.
which credit card gives taj epicure membership?
AU Zenith+ Metal Credit Card offers a complimentary Taj Epicure membership linked to ₹12 lakh of annual spends. Taj Epicure typically offers dining and stay benefits at participating IHCL hotels. Zenith+ also includes a 24x7 global concierge and Priority Pass international lounge access.
what income do i need for a premium credit card?
Income needs vary by card. AU Zenith Credit Card+ is designed for applicants with a monthly net income of ₹2.5 lakh or more. General eligibility is 21 to 60 years for salaried and 25 to 65 years for self-employed Indian residents, with ID, address and income proof required.
can premium credit cardholders get a loan on their card?
Yes. Eligible AU Small Finance Bank cardholders can access pre-approved loans on their credit card. SMARTLoan offers instant disbursement to any savings account with no documentation and rates starting 1.2% per month, while Xpress Loan offers instant, document-free funds with a low processing fee.
which au credit card should i get before upgrading to a premium card?
The AU Ananta Credit Card is the natural step before AU Small Finance Bank’s premium range. It offers 8,000 welcome points, 5 reward points per ₹100 on shopping, dining and travel, milestone bonuses of up to 50,000 points a year and 4 domestic lounge visits a quarter on AU Rewardz flight bookings, with the ₹2,000 fee waived on ₹3 lakh annual spend.