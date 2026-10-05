Which Are the Best Premium and Metal Credit Cards in India in 2026?

From the second year, without the welcome benefit, the same spending still returns about ₹23,700, or around 2.6%, before counting lounge visits, Taj Epicure dining savings and forex savings on trips abroad.

For Zenith, the numbers work differently. The ₹7,999 fee is waived at ₹5 lakh of annual spend, and the card earns up to 5 reward points per ₹100 on dining, international, grocery and departmental store spends. Add ₹4,000 a year in quarterly milestone vouchers and 2,500 birthday points, and a lifestyle-focused spender gets steady returns across the year.

Vetta is the easiest to make free. Spend ₹1.5 lakh a year, about ₹12,500 a month, and the ₹2,999 fee is waived, while quarterly bonus points and a ₹1,000 annual voucher add up on regular grocery and department store spends.

Match the waiver threshold to your realistic annual card spend, not your best month. Here is a simple guide:

• ₹1.5 lakh to ₹5 lakh a year: Vetta. The fee is waived at ₹1.5 lakh and you get Priority Pass and birthday points.

• ₹5 lakh to ₹8 lakh a year: Zenith. The fee is waived at ₹5 lakh, and the concierge and hotel membership start paying for themselves.

• ₹8 lakh and above: Zenith+. The fee is waived, the monthly milestone kicks in at ₹75,000 per cycle, and each point is worth a full rupee.

Count everything you can move to the card: household spends, groceries, fuel (with the 1% fuel surcharge waiver on eligible transactions), insurance premiums, school fees where accepted and travel bookings. Add-on cards help too. AU Small Finance Bank offers up to three lifetime-free add-on cards, so family spends count towards the same threshold.

The most valuable lifestyle benefits on AU Small Finance Bank’s premium AU Credit Cards are the 24x7 global concierge, hotel memberships such as Taj Epicure, and airport lounge access. These are the services you notice on a trip.

• 24x7 global concierge: available on Zenith and Zenith+. Use it for restaurant reservations, travel planning, gift delivery and help while abroad.

• Taj Epicure membership: on Zenith+, linked to ₹12 lakh of annual spends. Epicure members typically enjoy dining and stay discounts at participating IHCL hotels.

• Luxury hotel membership: on Zenith, adding value for couples who travel for weekends.

• Lounge access: Zenith+ offers 16 domestic and 16 international lounge visits a year through Priority Pass; Zenith and Vetta include Priority Pass as well.

• Extras on Zenith+: airport meet-and-assist, BookMyShow buy-one-get-one tickets, golf games and a device protection plan.

A pre-approved loan facility is one of the most useful and overlooked perks of holding a card from AU Small Finance Bank. Eligible cardholders can take a loan on credit card through the AU 0101 app or netbanking without submitting documents.

SMARTLoan offers instant disbursement to any savings account, a fully digital journey and interest rates starting 1.2% per month. Xpress Loan adds another instant, document-free option with a low processing fee. For a premium cardholder facing a large planned expense, such as a home renovation or a child’s admission fee, this can be a quicker route than a fresh personal loan application.

Premium cards also bring strong insurance cover. Zenith+ includes air accident cover of up to ₹2 crore and purchase protection of up to ₹50,000, as listed on AU Small Finance Bank’s site.

Start with your annual spend, then weigh travel habits and lifestyle use before you apply. A short checklist:

1. Add up 12 months of card and UPI spends that could move to one card.

2. Pick the tier whose waiver you will clear comfortably.

3. Count your trips. If you travel abroad, the 0.99% forex markup on Zenith+ adds real savings.

4. List the lifestyle services you will use: concierge, dining memberships, lounges.

5. Keep income proof, ID and address proof ready.

6. Apply online through AU Small Finance Bank’s instant-approval journey on the bank’s website.

Which AU Credit Cards sit just below the premium tier?

Just below the premium tier sits the AU Ananta Credit Card, with the AU Laksya Credit Card, AU Tejas Credit Card and AU Prathama Credit Card forming the earlier rungs of a ladder that leads up to Vetta, Zenith and Zenith+.

The ladder climbs from an entry-level first card to an upper-mid travel and lifestyle card, and each step builds the spending record and reward habits that premium cards look for.

The AU Prathama Credit Card is the starting rung, with a ₹100 fee waived on ₹75,000 annual retail spend, up to 2 reward points per ₹100 on tap-and-pay and 500 bonus points for each recurring payment. The AU Tejas Credit Card moves up to 10% cashback on groceries, food delivery, cabs and movies, plus 500 bonus points in cycles with five or more ₹500 transactions.

The AU Laksya Credit Card brings the first taste of premium comfort: 8 complimentary domestic lounge visits a year and up to 15% off on Amazon Fresh and Zomato. The AU Ananta Credit Card is the closest in feel to Vetta, with 8,000 welcome points, up to 50,000 milestone points a year, 4 domestic lounge visits a quarter on AU Rewardz flight bookings and ₹50 lakh air accident cover.

A cardholder who comfortably clears the AU Ananta Credit Card’s ₹3 lakh waiver is already spending at a level where Zenith’s ₹5 lakh waiver, and later Zenith+, come within reach.