You can move money from NRE to NRO freely. Moving money from NRO to NRE counts as repatriation, so it needs tax paperwork and stays within the annual limit.

Do I have to convert my savings account to NRO after moving abroad?

An Indian who becomes an NRI must ask the bank to redesignate the resident savings account as an NRO account. Continuing to run a resident account after moving abroad goes against foreign exchange rules. The bank needs a written request, passport with visa or work permit, overseas address proof and updated KYC.

At many banks the account number stays the same, so standing instructions and EMIs keep running. Fixed deposits linked to the resident account are also redesignated as NRO deposits, and their interest is taxed as NRO income from then on. If you return to India for good, the reverse applies.

Family members who stay back in India and want their own account can open savings account online with AU Small Finance Bank through video KYC, using Aadhaar and PAN.

What documents does an NRI need to open a savings account in India?

An NRI needs a valid Indian passport (or OCI or PIO card), a valid visa, work permit or residence permit, overseas address proof, PAN or Form 60, and recent photographs. An Indian address proof helps for an NRO account. Banks may ask for self-attested copies, and some ask for attestation by an embassy or a notary.

For overseas address proof, a utility bill, foreign bank statement or tenancy agreement usually works. Persons of Indian Origin and Overseas Citizens of India add their OCI or PIO card.

Which bank is best for NRIs who send money home every month?

AU Small Finance Bank is a good fit for NRIs who send money home every month, because its NRI Savings Accounts carry zero forex margin and zero charges on inward and outward remittances. Monthly interest payment adds a regular credit, which helps when the account funds parents' bills, school fees or EMIs back in India.

When comparing banks, check the forex margin, since the gap between the market rate and the rate you get eats into every transfer. Then check remittance fees, interest frequency and how easily you can get service from abroad through video banking, a strong app and a named relationship manager.

How do I open an NRI account with AU Small Finance Bank from abroad?

An NRI can open an AU Small Finance Bank NRI Savings Account at a branch, through customer care, or through non-face-to-face opening with document pick-up. The option suits Indian citizens living overseas for employment, studies, business or vocation, and eligible PIOs and OCIs who want both NRE and NRO accounts.

Choose the account. NRE for foreign earnings, NRO for Indian income, or both.

Reach the bank. Call customer care, or visit a branch when you are in India.

Share documents. Use document pick-up if you are opening without a branch visit.

Activate digital access. Set up the AU 0101 app and NetBanking, and note your relationship manager's contact.

After that, service requests can be raised through video banking.

Is AU Small Finance Bank safe for NRI deposits?

AU Small Finance Bank is a scheduled bank regulated by the RBI, and NRE and NRO deposits with it are insured by DICGC up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank, the same cover any scheduled bank carries. Small finance banks follow the same RBI rules on KYC, deposits and foreign exchange as larger banks.

For balances above the insured limit, many NRIs spread deposits across more than one bank. Basic safety habits matter too: keep your Indian mobile number active for OTPs, never share a PIN or OTP over a call, and check SMS alerts after every remittance.

What is the best way to manage NRE and NRO accounts from abroad?

The best way to manage NRE and NRO accounts from abroad is to use mobile and net banking for daily work, keep an Indian mobile number active for OTPs, and fix a yearly routine for KYC, tax filing and TDS certificates. AU Small Finance Bank supports this with the AU 0101 app, NetBanking and video banking.

Practical tips for NRIs

Update KYC on time. Banks ask for periodic KYC refresh, and missing it can freeze transactions.

Download TDS certificates. Collect the certificate for NRO interest each quarter and claim credit when you file your Indian return.

Avoid dormancy. An account with no customer-initiated transactions for two years becomes inoperative. A small transfer now and then keeps it active.

To see how much an idle NRO or resident balance could earn over a year, the savings account interest rate calculator shows the annual interest and how it compares with other banks. Results are indicative, since actual interest depends on day-end balance and account terms.

Why AU Small Finance Bank is a strong choice for NRIs

Both NRE and NRO accounts: All your Indian banking sits under one relationship.

Zero forex margin on remittances: Inward and outward remittances carry zero forex margin and zero charges.

Monthly interest payment: Interest is credited every month, which helps NRIs who fund family expenses back home.

Dedicated relationship manager and free tax advisory desk: Expert help on NRI rules, TDS and repatriation when you need it.

Banking from anywhere: Video banking for service requests, the AU 0101 app, NetBanking and non-face-to-face opening with document pick-up.

Conclusion

An NRE account suits money you earn abroad, and an NRO account suits income you earn in India, so most NRIs need both. AU Small Finance Bank offers the pair with zero forex margin on remittances, monthly interest payment, a dedicated relationship manager and a free tax advisory desk. Redesignate your resident account first, then speak to AU Small Finance Bank customer care about opening the right NRE and NRO combination.

FAQs

Which is better for an NRI, an NRE or an NRO account? Neither is better on its own. NRE suits foreign earnings because it is fully repatriable and its interest is tax-free in India, while NRO suits Indian income such as rent and pension.

Is NRE account interest taxable in India? Interest on an NRE account is tax-free in India. It may be taxable in your country of residence, depending on local tax rules.

Which bank offers zero forex margin on NRI remittances? AU Small Finance Bank offers zero forex margin and zero charges on inward and outward remittances on its NRI Savings Accounts, along with monthly interest payment.

Can I open an AU Small Finance Bank NRI account without visiting India? AU Small Finance Bank offers non-face-to-face opening of its NRI Savings Account with document pick-up, and accounts can also be opened through customer care. Service requests are handled through video banking.

Is my money safe in an AU Small Finance Bank NRE account? AU Small Finance Bank is a scheduled bank regulated by the RBI, and deposits are insured by DICGC up to ₹5 lakh per depositor per bank.

Does AU Small Finance Bank give tax help to NRI customers? AU Small Finance Bank gives NRI customers access to a free tax advisory desk and a dedicated relationship manager for questions on TDS, repatriation and double taxation.

Can a resident Indian be a joint holder in an NRO account? A resident Indian close relative can be a joint holder in an NRO account on a former or survivor basis. An NRE account can be held jointly with another NRI.

Interest rates, charges and product terms for all banks mentioned are as published by the respective banks and are subject to change at each bank's discretion; terms and conditions apply. Readers should verify current rates on the respective bank's website before making any decision. This article is for general information only and does not constitute financial or investment advice.