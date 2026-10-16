Why a Sanctioned Personal Loan Amount and the Final Credit to Your Account Can Differ

Getting a personal loan sanction letter feels like the finish line, until the money that gets credited to your account turns out to be a few thousand rupees short of what you expected. And most people only find out after the money's already been credited, which isn't really the ideal time to be doing this kind of math.

This isn't random. It happens because of a handful of fees and checks between the day your loan gets approved and the day it shows up in your account, and every one of them is disclosed somewhere in your paperwork if you know what to look for.

What Is the Difference Between a Personal Loan Sanctioned Amount and the Disbursed Amount?

A personal loan amount is the maximum amount a lender is willing to lend, after reviewing the income, credit score, and repayment capacity of a person. In contrast, the amount that gets credited into the borrower's account (minus the applicable fees) is called the disbursed amount.

In short:

The sanctioned amount is the loan amount approved by the lender.

The disbursed amount is the amount you get credited to your bank account.

The lender gives a sanction letter first, outlining the sanctioned loan amount, tenure, and interest rate. Once you agree to the terms and conditions and have completed the other formalities, the disbursal is processed, and that's the stage where fees get deducted.

Here's how the two figures typically compare on a personal loan: