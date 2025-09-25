Compassionate Durga in Tripura likes her fish and meat, hides hands, takes a 21-gun salute

The historic Durga Puja adjacent to Agartala’s iconic Ujjayanta Palace is distinguished by its unique idol, which stands 12 feet tall and displays only two visible arms — a striking contrast with the customary 10-armed goddess seen across much of India. Chief priest Jayanta Bhattacharjee explained, “The Durga idol is only 12 feet with only two hands visible during the Durga puja festivities.”

This tradition traces back over 550 years to the reign of the Manikya dynasty, which initially worshipped a standard 10-handed Durga idol. Legend holds that Queen Sulakshna Devi was so overwhelmed upon seeing the 10-armed deity at Amarpur in Tripura’s Gomati district that she fainted.

As Bhattacharjee shared, it was King Birchandra Manikya who, following a divine vision received by the queen, instituted the worship of the two-handed Durga: “The goddess assured her she would appear with only two arms, while the remaining eight arms would be hidden at the back, maintaining the mythical Doshobhuja (10-armed) form yet alleviating the queen’s fear.” This distinctive depiction has continued at Durgabari temple for generations, becoming a hallmark of the Tripura puja.

Another ritual that sets may surprise some is the prasad offered to this avatar of the goddess. “The prasad to be offered to the deity is unique here, as it has meat and fish, along with fruits, during the Durga puja days, which has been a ritual at Durgabari puja for the past 148 years,” the chief priest explained.

The use of these offerings, alongside a gun salute by Tripura State Rifles jawans, marks the festival’s blend of regional tradition and continued royal influence.