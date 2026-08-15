A fist clenched to the sound of music

26 March 1974. Reni village, Chamoli district. A girl comes running into Gaura Devi’s courtyard, breathless and screaming: “They’ve come to cut the forest… they’re cutting down our forest!”

The men of the village had all gone to Chamoli that day on some business. Gaura was alarmed. In their absence, responsibility for the village fell on her: she was, after all, president of the Mahila Mangal Dal, the village women’s collective. She gathered all the women and they rushed to the forest. Some fifty labourers were preparing to fell the trees. The contractor’s munshi (a general factotum), was there too, along with a few armed men.

“Look, we beg you, don’t cut our forest,” Gaura told the labourers. “How will we survive without the forest? How will our goru, our cattle, survive?”

“Start cutting!” the munshi shouted. “And you women, get out of here.”

Gaura stood her ground. “This forest is ours. You think you can do as you please because the men are away today?”

Guns were pointed at the women. Gaura was fired up. “Come on,” she told the women, “let’s each of us do an angwaltha (tight embrace, in the local Garhwali) around a tree… and let’s see how they cut them now!”

Whichever tree the labourers approached, the women clung to it. “You’ll have to cut us down before you cut the trees.”

They were threatened, but they refused to budge. The guns were ultimately lowered. The labourers retreated. The forest survived.

This was the idea of ‘Chipko’ taking shape on the ground. Chandi Prasad Bhatt and other environmental and social activists had been travelling from village to village carrying the message of Chipko. Gaura Devi had heard them too. Now she had turned the idea into action.