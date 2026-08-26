A library Delhi Police just couldn’t book

On 20 June, the Cockroach Janta Party — a meme page which evolved into a youth movement — called for a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, Union education minister, over corruption reflected in exam paper leaks and irregularities. The All India Students’ Federation (AISF) decided to start a library at the site.

The intention behind it was quite straightforward. “For protestors, Jantar Mantar was going to be their home for the next few days,” said Viraaj Devang, national president of the AISF. “You chant slogans the whole day and listen to speeches. But you also have a lot of time to yourself. In situations like these, books are perfect company. Our idea was for protestors and students to read literature and improve their social and political consciousness.”

The student activists brought a wooden table and covered it with a red cloth, which read: ‘Pradhan Must Fall’. On the first day, “we had books on Shivaji Maharaj, Bhagat Singh and Babasaheb Ambedkar”, said 20-year-old Mohit, one of the student activists who ran the library on a daily basis. “A protest without revolutionary literature is like a leader without ideology. Literature guides protestors on how to resist and rebel.”

The titles included Shivaji Kaun Thhey, a Hindi translation of the Marathi book by Govind Pansare, who was murdered by Hindu extremists; Bhagat Singh vs. RSS, which analyses the ideological difference between the revolutionary leader and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh; and the collected works of B.R. Ambedkar, among others.

“We believe that even if one person reads any of these books, they will tell 10 others about it. That is how incremental change happens,” said Mohit. The library also had books by Premchand, children’s literature and the autobiographies of scientists. “The scientific temperament in our society is going down,” Mohit added. “So we thought we should have some of that too.”

However, immediately after the AISF set up their library, Delhi Police officials objected, saying that it was illegal. “We told them this was a free access library, that there was no commercial angle. After arguing a bit, the police went back,” Devang said.