An archive of longing for the lost years

When Atul Dodiya freezes the frame, not only does he stop the actors on screen, he also reverses figure and ground. With Dr Banerjee in Dr Kulkarni’s Nursing Home and other paintings 2020-2022, currently showing at Chemould Prescott Road, Dodiya does to cinema what cinema once did to figurative painting and photography.

Cinema brought in a new elasticity to mise-en-scène (literally ‘setting the stage’), making the two-dimensional representation come to life by exploring space and depth in each shot. Figure and ground were separated through forms of cinematic focus. The dominant gaze of the actors, especially through the fourth wall, commanded attention to the exception of all else. Dodiya’s inherent understanding of the power of cinema allows him to invert this dominance, and return the image to a non-hierarchical position, giving us, the viewer, both freedom and the possibility of exploring the mise-en-scène without the power differentials created by the presence of the actors.