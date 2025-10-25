An unfading flame: Sahir Ludhianvi's enduring relevance in a fractured world

Today, 25 October, marks the 45th death anniversary of Sahir Ludhianvi (born Abdul Hayee, 1921), whose 'magical' pen name veiled an uncompromising social conscience.

Sahir’s poetry, once a soundtrack for a newly sovereign nation, persists as a revolutionary manifesto, speaking directly to the ills that scar today’s world. His most fitting epitaph lies within his own words — a testament to immortality and resistance:

Jism ki maut koi maut nahin hoti/ Jism mit jaane se insaan nahin mit jaate...

(The death of the body is no death at all; when the body perishes, the human does not simply vanish)

Genesis of bitterness and brilliance

Sahir’s prodigious craft was shaped by a turbulent youth. Born into a landed Ludhiana family, he was marked by the emotional turmoil of his parents’ acrimonious separation and the suffering endured by his mother, Sardar Begum.

These trials seeded in him a profound empathy for society’s outcasts — a central thread in his work.

The bitterness, or Talkhiyan, of his upbringing became the title of his inaugural collection, published in Lahore when Sahir was just 24, blending romantic reflection with a progressive gaze. His restless and compassionate spirit emerges unforgettably in his explorations of thwarted love:

Kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khayaal aata hai/ Ke zindagi teri zulfon ki narm chhaaon mein/ Guzarne paati to shaadaab ho bhi sakti thi

(Sometimes it crosses my heart/ If life could pass beneath the soft shade of your hair/ Perhaps it could have blossomed)