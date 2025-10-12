Arundhati Roy’s ‘Mother Mary’: A daughter’s reckoning with her shelter and her storm

In Mother Mary Comes to Me (September 2025), Arundhati Roy turns her luminous, defiant prose inward for the first time. Known for The God of Small Things and The Ministry of Utmost Happiness — novels that married intimacy to insurgency — Roy’s new work is her first memoir, and perhaps her most searing. It is not a serene recollection of a celebrated life but a tempestuous dialogue with her late mother, Mary Roy, the indomitable woman she calls ‘my shelter and my storm’.

Finalist for the Kirkus Prize, the 300-page memoir resists the conventions of the genre. It unfolds as a long, unfinished conversation between mother and daughter — one that swells with grief, humour, rebellion and paradox. The book begins with death: Mary Roy’s passing in September 2022. A ‘heartsmashed’ Arundhati confesses her bewilderment at the ferocity of her mourning. Writing becomes her only refuge, a way to live inside grief without softening its edges.

Mary Roy’s life was a study in defiance. Born into Kerala’s conservative Syrian Christian community, she rejected the expectations that confined women to silence and dependence. She fled an abusive marriage to a Bengali tea planter — ‘a Nothing Man’ — and built a new life with her two young children, Arundhati and her brother Lalith. Disinherited by her family, she fought back through the courts, culminating in the landmark 1986 Supreme Court judgment that secured equal inheritance rights for Syrian Christian women.