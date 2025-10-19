‘Before the Ganga, there was the Vaigai’

On the southern edge of Madurai, where the river Vaigai cuts through dry plains and banana groves, Keezhadi lies quiet beneath a copper sky. Nothing in its tiled houses or narrow lanes hints at a revolution. Yet in this village, archaeology has become a matter of politics and the soil itself a manifesto.

In Keezhadi (also ‘Keeladi’), there is a newfound reverence for the earth. Children draw spades and ancient pots on classroom walls. Shopfronts sell miniature artefacts. Locals speak of the earth as if it were an ancestor.

The pride runs deep and so does the unease — because this rediscovered past is also a new battleground in Tamil Nadu’s coming election.

A buried city

Keezhadi’s story began with an act of curiosity. In the 1970s, a local schoolteacher, V. Balasubramaniam, noticed that students were bringing him shards of pottery they had found while digging a well. He preserved them, believing they came from “a civilisation that must have lived here when Madurai was still forming its first stories”.

When the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) surveyed the Vaigai Valley four decades later, that memory guided them back to this mound on Madurai’s fringe.

Under the leadership of archaeologist K. Amarnath Ramakrishna, the first trenches were cut in 2014. Within months, Keezhadi’s soil yielded evidence of a planned settlement — brick houses, ring wells, workshops, furnaces, beads, tools and pots inscribed with Tamil-Brahmi script. Carbon dating later traced the layers to around 580 BC, revealing an urban and literate culture that flourished long before the Mauryas or the Vedic age reached South India.