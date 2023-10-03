Bengal’s authors, artists trying to shape new offering – a comic strip magazine

A gaggle of comic artists, authors and editors are sprawled on low stools at a book-shop-cum cafe in South Kolkata engaged in a heated debate over their “baby”, a magazine -- the initial rushes of which have just come off the press – which they hope will be the first Bengali language comic strip magazine.

It’s been named ‘Com Katha’, literally meaning the language of comics, but the title is a double entendre and also means 'less spoken' in Bengali.

“We thought of a comic magazine, a space absent in Bengali literature despite a rich history of comics and cartoons in this language,” said Pinaki De, a professor of English at Calcutta University who also doubles up as a graphic designer for a number of publishers.

Bengal has a long history of comics and cartoons with Kolkata boasting of a trade in ‘Bat-tala’ (Under Banyan tree) books which were a varied range of illustrated literature that ranged from farces, erotica, mysteries, history, etc. printed onto cheap flimsy papers from woodcuts in the 19th century.