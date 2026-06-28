Bengal's GI tag windfall: Protection is easier than prosperity
The state's newest heritage products now face the bigger challenge of finding markets, buyers and sustainable livelihoods
A Geographical Indication (GI) tag is often greeted with celebration. It is seen as a seal of authenticity, a badge of honour and, frequently, a promise of economic prosperity.
In reality, a GI tag is only the beginning.
It offers legal protection against imitation, strengthens a product's identity and can enhance its market value. What it does not do is automatically increase sales, improve incomes or secure the future of the artisans and farmers who produce it. Those gains depend on sustained marketing, branding, infrastructure and consumer demand — areas where many GI products continue to struggle.
That distinction has come into focus after West Bengal secured GI status for 12 more traditional products and crafts, including Santiniketan's Batik art, the Bauls' iconic ektara, Chandannagar's jalbhara sandesh, Janai's manohara sweet and Balagarh's traditional dingi boat.
For the artisans and researchers behind these applications, the recognition is undoubtedly significant. But many are equally aware that the certificate itself is only the first step.
GI is an intellectual property right granted under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999, and administered by the GI Registry in Chennai under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.
Unlike a trademark, which belongs to an individual company, a GI belongs collectively to authorised producers from a specific geographical region. Only producers from that recognised area who meet prescribed standards can legally use the protected name.
The rationale is simple. Certain products derive their uniqueness from their place of origin. Climate, raw materials, traditional knowledge and generations of craftsmanship combine to create characteristics that cannot easily be replicated elsewhere.
India's GI journey began with Darjeeling tea, which became the country's first registered GI in 2004 after an application by the Tea Board of India. The registration prevented tea grown elsewhere from being marketed as Darjeeling tea, protecting one of India's best-known global brands.
Yet, Darjeeling tea also illustrates the limits of what a GI can achieve.
"The GI has undoubtedly protected its global identity and helped command premium prices in overseas markets," said intellectual property expert Sanjib Guin. "Yet the industry continues to face falling production, climate change, rising costs, labour shortages and competition from imported Nepalese tea. Many tea gardens remain under severe financial pressure despite the protection offered by the GI system."
He pointed out that the same contradiction exists across several GI-recognised handicrafts in India.
"Many handicrafts continue to battle poor marketing, inadequate e-commerce access and declining numbers of young artisans entering traditional occupations. Producer groups have consistently maintained that sustained marketing support is just as important as registration itself. Many artisans continue to face competition from cheaper machine-made imitations and imported products, limiting the financial benefits reaching the original craftsmen," Guin said.
That is the challenge now confronting West Bengal's newest GI products. Among the biggest beneficiaries is Birbhum, where Santiniketan's Batik art and the Bauls' ektara have received GI recognition.
For the people of Santiniketan, the recognition acknowledges traditions that have been nurtured for generations. Batik, admired for its intricate wax-resist dyeing technique, reflects the artistic legacy associated with Rabindranath Tagore's institution, while the ektara has long remained inseparable from Bengal's Baul tradition.
Researcher and academic Subhadeep Mondal, who worked extensively on the documentation supporting the applications, described the recognition as an important milestone.
"The GI tag is not merely an official recognition. It ensures economic development and market expansion for local artists, artisans and producers, while also providing legal protection against counterfeit products," he said.
On the recognition of Batik and the ektara, Mondal added: "It was through Rabindranath Tagore that Santiniketan's Batik and ektara gained global recognition. This GI status has further elevated the prestige of that heritage."
Local artisans believe the recognition will help introduce their crafts to new markets, but they also acknowledge that legal protection must be accompanied by sustained promotion if it is to translate into higher incomes.
A similar sense of cautious optimism prevails in Hooghly, where jalbhara sandesh, manohara and dingi boats received GI recognition after an application process that stretched for nearly four years.
For sweet manufacturer Saibal Modak, the decision marks the beginning rather than the culmination of a journey. "Chandannagar's jalbhara enjoys a reputation across India. Obtaining GI status was essential to expand its reach into international markets," he said.
The application, he noted, was filed in September 2022 and succeeded only after multiple rounds of examination. "Surya Modak's jalbhara will now be officially recognised as Chandannagar's jalbhara," he said.
Yet Modak believes the GI tag alone will not secure international success. "To promote jalbhara internationally, its shelf life needs to be extended, and that requires government-led research," he said.
Researchers associated with Balagarh's application expressed similar views. Partha Chatterjee, who worked on documenting the craft's history, said securing GI status for Balagarh's boat-making industry has been a four-year battle. "Boats are built across India, including in the Sundarbans, Kakdwip and Jalpaiguri, but Balagarh's boat-making tradition is unique," he said.
The application required extensive historical documentation and survived five rounds of hearings before approval. "We were able to demonstrate that the dingi boat represents the foundational stage of boat evolution," Chatterjee said.
Even so, recognition has not dispelled the industry's anxieties. One veteran boat-maker welcomed the recognition but questioned whether it would immediately improve livelihoods. "We are happy to have earned a place on India's map through this GI recognition. However, I cannot say how much we have benefited financially," he said.
He warned that rising production costs and the limited purchasing power of fishermen continue to threaten the survival of the craft. "Without government assistance, the very existence of this craft will be in jeopardy," he said.
For West Bengal's newest GI products, therefore, the celebrations are well deserved — but they also mark the start of a far more demanding journey.