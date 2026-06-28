Bengal's GI tag windfall: Protection is easier than prosperity

A Geographical Indication (GI) tag is often greeted with celebration. It is seen as a seal of authenticity, a badge of honour and, frequently, a promise of economic prosperity.

In reality, a GI tag is only the beginning.

It offers legal protection against imitation, strengthens a product's identity and can enhance its market value. What it does not do is automatically increase sales, improve incomes or secure the future of the artisans and farmers who produce it. Those gains depend on sustained marketing, branding, infrastructure and consumer demand — areas where many GI products continue to struggle.

That distinction has come into focus after West Bengal secured GI status for 12 more traditional products and crafts, including Santiniketan's Batik art, the Bauls' iconic ektara, Chandannagar's jalbhara sandesh, Janai's manohara sweet and Balagarh's traditional dingi boat.

For the artisans and researchers behind these applications, the recognition is undoubtedly significant. But many are equally aware that the certificate itself is only the first step.

GI is an intellectual property right granted under the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999, and administered by the GI Registry in Chennai under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade.

Unlike a trademark, which belongs to an individual company, a GI belongs collectively to authorised producers from a specific geographical region. Only producers from that recognised area who meet prescribed standards can legally use the protected name.

The rationale is simple. Certain products derive their uniqueness from their place of origin. Climate, raw materials, traditional knowledge and generations of craftsmanship combine to create characteristics that cannot easily be replicated elsewhere.

India's GI journey began with Darjeeling tea, which became the country's first registered GI in 2004 after an application by the Tea Board of India. The registration prevented tea grown elsewhere from being marketed as Darjeeling tea, protecting one of India's best-known global brands.

Yet, Darjeeling tea also illustrates the limits of what a GI can achieve.