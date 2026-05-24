Book extract: ‘Your news, in your language’

Title: The Good Reporter

Authors: Disha Mullick with Geeta Devi, Harshita Verma, Kavita Bundelkhandi, Lakshmi Sharma, Lalita, Meera Devi, Nazni Rizvi, Shyamkali, Suneeta Prajapati

Publisher: Simon & Schuster India

Price: Rs 699 (hardcover)

The kernel of who and what we are, local journalists and a local news product, emerged in the nineties in India. It was a moment of globalization with new kinds of resources and ideas for ‘development’ work. We emerged in the fertile environment of policies and programmes that brought women into the public domain as proactive subjects, like the Mahila Samakhya programme and the 73rd Amendment to the Constitution.

The Mahila Samakhya programme, for instance, launched after the formulation of the National Policy on Education of 1986, introduced the idea of education as a critical tool and process to empower adult women. Chitrakoot, where we would start Khabar Lahariya, was one district where this programme was implemented. Our access to education that could question structures of power, and our introduction to local, participatory processes of literacy and knowledge creation, came from this programme.

The 73rd Amendment to the Constitution in 1992 introduced one-third reservation for women in local governance institutions. Although women have always had suffrage in independent India, this law mandated women to participate in political processes at the rural level and triggered numerous confrontations with how organizing structures like gender and caste ensured the continuation of the status quo. The control of our bodies, labour and voice was no longer the prerogative of our patriarchal homes.

Khabar Lahariya came out of an idea piloted in 1993 in a residential adult literacy centre run in the nineties in Banda district of Uttar Pradesh, as part of the Mahila Samakhya programme. A broadsheet was developed in workshops with women students and distributed to rural communities. It quickly gained popularity.

It was the first and only piece of mass media in the local language, Bundeli, centring remote rural audiences and prioritising stories of their everyday lives. And it was created by women.