Book review: Life in the villages of a megalopolis

Reading Sheher Mein Gaon as someone born and raised in an urban village of Delhi is a deeply personal experience. For me, Deoli is not a case study or a field site — it is home. It is where memory, land, caste, labour, faith and survival meet every day. Ekta Chauhan’s book approaches Delhi’s urban villages with a sensitivity that acknowledges this complexity without romanticising it or flattening it into easy narratives of loss or progress.

One of the book’s greatest strengths lies in its refusal to treat urban villages as transitional leftovers, neither fully rural nor properly urban. Instead, Chauhan positions them as living, contested spaces where historiespersist, power is unevenly distributed and identities are constantly negotiated.

This framing resonates with the lived reality of Delhi’s urban villages, with their village devtas, kuldevis, dried johads and fragile commons. Villages like Deoli in south Delhi, for example, which sits cheek by jowl with the posh Sainik Farms as also the working-class neighbourhood of Sangam Vihar. Both these settlements are largely unauthorised, and have come up over what were originally the farm lands of Deoli and adjoining villages Tigri and Khanpur.

As someone who has been interviewed in the book for my work through the ‘Dilli Dehat Project’, I read these chapters with both gratitude and attentiveness. Chauhan listens closely to residents, migrants, workers, students and allows their voices to remain textured rather than illustrative.

The presence of initiatives like ‘Dilli Dehat’ within the narrative signals an important shift: urban villages are not only sites of extraction or conflict, but also of knowledge-making and resistance, where communities are actively documenting and reclaiming their own histories.