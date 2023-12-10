Bringing Thangkas back to life

Restoring Thangkas—paintings on silk appliqué or cotton that usually depict a Buddhist deity—is not for the fainthearted. “If there is even a minor mistake in restoration, like if the shape of an ear gets a little twisted [and different] from what it originally looked like, people might take offence,” says Dorjay Angchok, a resident of Matho village. “It is a sensitive job.”

Located 26 kilometres from Leh, with a population of 1,165 people (Census 2011), Matho is almost entirely Buddhist. The fears of Angchok and others from her community have been put to rest by a team of nine skilled Thangka restorers who have travelled back in time to understand, recognise and discern the centuries-old painting patterns locked in these ancient works of art. Each century had its own elements, style and iconography.

The Thangkas that these women from Matho restore are all from the 15–18th century, says Nelly Rieuf, an art restoration expert from France who trained the women. “Thangkas are difficult to restore compared to other historical paintings since the silk cloth is rare and of extremely pure quality. Dissolving the dirt without harming the paint or the cloth is tricky,” says Nelly.

“Initially, the villagers were against women restoring Thangkas," says Tsering Spaldon. “But we knew that we were doing nothing wrong; we were doing something for our history”.