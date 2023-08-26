British Museum chair estimates 2,000 artefacts were stolen in recent years

"We have started to recover some of the stolen items, which is a silver lining to a dark cloud," Osborne added.

The museum said the missing pieces include gold jewellery, semi-precious gems and glass items dating from the 15th century BC to the 19th century AD

Osborne blames 'groupthink' for security failure

The museum was first alerted to the missing items in 2021, when it was contacted by British–Danish art historian and dealer Ittai Gradel.

Gradel told the Associated Press that he noticed objects for sale on eBay that reportedly belonged to a collection donated to the museum in 1814. He said he then found the identity of the seller through PayPal, who turned out to be a museum staff member who has since been fired.