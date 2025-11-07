Delhi’s ‘heritage for hire’ plan: Ancient monuments as wedding venues

The Delhi government’s latest bright idea — opening up dozens of the capital’s centuries-old monuments for weddings, parties and cultural soirées — is likely to leave left conservationists, historians and ordinary citizens aghast.

That this is being sold as an effort to make these monuments “more accessible to the public” only adds insult to injury. Delhi’s monuments are hardly inaccessible — they are, in fact, among the most visited in the world. What they are not meant to be is dance floors or banquet backdrops.

The scheme, still at the 'proposal' stage, envisages allowing private bookings at nearly 80 monuments managed by the Delhi archaeology department under a public–private partnership model. Those shortlisted reportedly include the Mutiny Memorial on the Northern Ridge (built in 1863), the Dara Shikoh Library at Kashmere Gate, the Maqbara Paik near the GTK bus depot, a Lodi-period tomb in Sadhana Enclave, the Qudsia Garden pavilions, and Bara Lao ka Gumbad — a 14th-century domed structure believed to have sheltered travellers. Even the Ghalib Haveli in Chandni Chowk, home of the great Urdu poet, may not be spared.

An official told PTI that “extra security measures” would be introduced to ensure that “heritage structures are not damaged during events”. Another suggested that GST relaxations on booking fees might be offered to make the project commercially viable. That, apparently, is what counts for heritage management now — turning tombs into tax-incentivised wedding halls.

Delhi is not just another urban landscape dotted with relics; it is one of the world’s most densely layered historic cities which already hosts three UNESCO World Heritage Sites: