Dilli Diary: The poet reports

It is the loadshedding hour, familiar to most Delhiites. The body is drenched in sweat. In this heat, the city is ‘a jungle without trees’. Any thought of the shade of a gently quivering neem tree is foolishness, the poet tells himself. The heat sends him into a spiral of imaginings around a simple object, a clay pitcher.

The poet is Adnan Kafeel Darwesh. The poem, ‘Garmi ka ek din’ (‘A summer’s day’), from his collection Thithurte Lamp-post (‘Shivering Lamp-posts’). And the pitcher a magical, shapeshifting thing that responds, by turn, to the peculiarities of his thirst, his longing and his fears.

As he gulps down its cool water, it is as if he can hear—with preternatural keenness—a familiar but forgotten tune in the friction between the water and his throat. He looks lovingly at the pitcher. He lives alone. He converses with the pitcher as if it were a friend. The city heat plummets.

Sometimes, when he removes the lid and peers in, his mother’s image moves on the glassy surface of the water. The water even seems to carry her smell, faraway though she is in Garwar, Ballia on the eastern edge of Uttar Pradesh. In such moments, he picks up the pitcher, and caresses it fondly, as if it were a child.