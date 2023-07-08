Does big business beggar art?

Artists, writers and intellectuals have historically been the vanguard for mobilising social change and bringing down tyrannical states. More intellectuals have been put behind bars than businessmen or bankers, as they have the ability to expose oppressive systems and shape public opinion. This has been a unique characteristic of these professions, guided by creativity and the desire to weave a unitary continuum between art, work and life.

In 1969, Jean Toche and Jon Hendricks co-founded the New York-based Guerrilla Art Action Group (GAAG) in a climate of growing hostility towards the Nixon presidency and its foreign policy. Hendricks and Toche challenged the systems of art and society by contesting their distorted and conflicting behaviours through parody, highlighting the irony of the facts that they denounced.

In 1967, the Black Panther party, founded by students Huey Newton and Bobby Seale in California, presented its 10-point programme ‘What We Want Now’.

It included the following demands: ‘We want employment for our people. We want an end to the robbery by capitalists of our black community. We want decent housing, fit for shelter of human beings. We want education that teaches us our true history and exposes the nature of this decadent American society. We want an immediate end to police brutality and the murder of black people. We want land, bread, housing, education, clothing, justice and peace.’