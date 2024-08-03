End of an era: Bharatanatyam legend Yamini Krishnamurthy dies at 84

Bharatanatyam and Kuchipudi veteran Yamini Krishnamurthy died at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday. She was 84. "She was suffering from age-related issues and was in the ICU for the last seven months," Krishnamurthy's manager and secretary Ganesh told PTI.

Krishnamurthy's mortal remains will be taken to her institute — Yamini School of Dance at Hauz Khas — on Sunday morning. The details of her last rites are yet to be finalised. Krishnamurthy is survived by two sisters.

Born on 20 December 1940 in Madanapalli in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district to Sanskrit scholar M. Krishnamurthy, she took to dance at the tender age of five at the Kalakshetra School of Dance in Chennai under the tutelage of legendary Bharatanatyam dancer Rukmini Devi Arundale.

Also proficient in Kuchipudi, Krishnamurthy expanded her horizon by learning Odissi from the likes of Pankaj Charan Das and Kelucharan Mohapatra. Besides learning the various dance forms, Krishnamurthy was trained in Carnatic vocals and the veena.

Krishnamurthy received the Padma Shri at the young age of 28 in 1968, Padma Bhushan in 2001 and Padma Vibhushan in 2016. She was also conferred the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award in 1977.