Everyone wants a piece of Bandra’s own Elvis Presley
For all practical purposes, Sid Meghani is Elvis, hip shakin’ and all
Turns out that Elvis hasn’t left the building. He’s alive and singing in the buzzing suburb of Bandra, Mumbai. Where else in India can a Presley impersonator actually thrive? As Christmas descends, dances, parties and social dos cram people’s calendars. At least two or three events showcase iconic rock impersonators giving live performances at gigs across the neighbourhood. Think Dolly Parton, Bonny M and the like.
At one such event, there he was — Elvis Presley, glittery jumpsuit and all. Of course, his real name is Siddharth Meghani. But don’t let that waylay you. For all practical purposes, Sid is Elvis, hip shakin’ and all.
Elvis wasn’t just a singer, he had a bad-boy appeal that made women go weak in the knees. With beautiful blue eyes that pierced right through you, slick hair, killer dance moves and a smile that could melt anyone in a second, he was handsome and talented. The ‘King of Rock’ was, and still is, a phenomenon, judging by the numerous tribute shows Las Vegas has of the King. What sets these shows apart is that they aren’t cinematic tributes, they’re live acts.
Elvis Presley is perhaps the most impersonated singer of all time. His impersonators are an industry unto themselves, worth thousands of dollars, with shows, contests, singing marathons and more. Professionally known as ETAs or Elvis Tribute Artists, they number in the hundreds.
How so many men can imitate one legend so well baffles me. Even more baffling are the legions of fans across generations who throng these tribute shows, swooning and swaying as enthusiastically as the crowds at Elvis’s actual shows in the 1950s and 1960s. In America, this ‘mass hysteria’ shows no signs of abating, four decades after Elvis Presley was laid to rest.
Forget America, do Indians love Elvis? Yes they do, judging by the turnout at Bandra’s very own ETA, Sid Meghani’s shows. From 80-somethings to teenagers, he has women of all ages screaming with excitement as he belts out classic Elvis songs and grooves to the music. I recently met up with Sid to find out more about his fascinating obsession.
He was a teenager when he started doing the Elvis act, and in his 20s when he realised that music was his first love and Elvis his ultimate hero. It’s not hard to understand why he was bitten by the bug. His mother and her seven sisters were all die-hard fans of the King. The songs made a lasting impression on his young mind and were the catalyst for a lifetime.
Every time he hears those ‘nuggets of gold’, as he calls the songs, he falls in love. (His current favourite is ‘Stranger in the Crowd’.) When I ask him about his ‘day job’, he comes back with a smart retort: “People get Elvis-approved photographs from me, if they’re ready to shake, rattle and pose!” — alluding to his ‘other life’ as a professional photographer for weddings, e-commerce and events.
While photography is his mainstay, Sid is booked well in advance for his Elvis act. His upcoming tribute show is in Thailand for a 60th birthday bash. Is it mainly women, I ask him, who are excited by Elvis? No, he says. The men want a piece of Elvis’s charisma too. As for age, that’s no limit, either.
Sid takes his act seriously, and practices with diligence, studying old footage, documentaries, even books. His carefully choreographed and studied routine is very entertaining to watch.
From the impeccably stitched jumpsuits (which his better half, a fashion designer helps him with) to the trademark sideburns, Sid gets into character quite effortlessly. You can see that he enjoys what he does and once on stage, he turns on the charm.
So when did this half-Mallu Catholic, half-Gujju boy leap into Bandra’s own ‘Graceland’? Sid’s first brush with fame happened when he was about 17. A sweet lady named Aunty Heather invited him on stage to perform with her choir, ‘The chanters of Jesus’. Sid was new to performance. But one encouraging word was all it took for him to take the mic and sing ‘Don’t leave me now’, with Aunty Heather on the piano and the choir singing background vocals.
In a matter of days, Aunty made him a suit which he teamed up with a pair of blue sneakers. That’s it. He never took part in the Bandra zonals, an annual talent show, so this stage was his only way to get noticed. The crowd was mesmerised and asked for an encore. It was the first time Sid had heard the word ‘encore’.
When he went backstage, Aunty Heather told him that if the crowd wanted an encore, they should get one. They knew only one other Elvis song, ‘Teddy Bear’, and that’s what they sang.
The rest, as they say, is history. According to Sid, Bandra has always been open to talent. It doesn’t matter what religion or caste you belong to, here it is always about acceptance. Most families had at least one member working abroad and it was common to hear the latest rock and pop hits streaming out of bungalows. Trading music cassettes was the norm. It was this convivial, musically charged atmosphere that Sid grew up in.
When I ask him about audience reactions, he says, “The reactions are just amazing. I think people look at me the way they might at a superhero in costume. Boom! Out come the camera phones, and both men and women are equally smitten. For the women, I think it’s nostalgia, memories associated with Elvis’s music or their first crush. For the guys, it’s more about respect and admiration. Sometimes I think they wonder, could they pull off Elvis’ swagger and charisma and woo the ladies?”
Sid believes Elvis is still relevant and always will be. He recounts how one of his neighbours brought his son to see one of his shows. The 6-year-old was so taken in by Sid’s rendition of ‘Hound Dog’ that his father had to play the song every morning for months to get his son ready for school.
I’ve seen Sid on stage, and from the gyrations to the foot-tapping to the iconic high notes and drawl, he’s got it all down pat. It’s hard not to be swept away.
Sid has heard about the annual international Elvis Impersonator Contest in America, and it’s on his bucket-list to compete and win. Will a brown Elvis stand a chance? With his moves, hell yeah!
If he ever met Elvis, I ask him, what would he say to him? “Am I doing you proud?” comes Sid’s quick reply. He shares an anecdote with me. Apparently, Whitney Houston, whose aunt Cissy Houston was a background singer for Elvis, once came face-to-face with him and said, “You don’t actually meet Elvis, you just look at Elvis!”
I got a glimpse of what he meant while shooting with Sid across Bandra. The double takes people did when they saw this tall, glittering jumpsuited figure, belting out catchy Elvis numbers as he walked through the streets crammed with rickshaws, bhajiwalas and wayside crosses. From their smiles and wide eyes, it was evident: Elvis is still loved. In a suburb that’s bursting with many secrets, did I mention I have one too? Elvis Presley was the photographer at my wedding!
Denise D'Silva is is co-founder and creative head of Hyphen Brands. Follow her on Insta @eatwander.repeat
