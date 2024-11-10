Everyone wants a piece of Bandra’s own Elvis Presley

Turns out that Elvis hasn’t left the building. He’s alive and singing in the buzzing suburb of Bandra, Mumbai. Where else in India can a Presley impersonator actually thrive? As Christmas descends, dances, parties and social dos cram people’s calendars. At least two or three events showcase iconic rock impersonators giving live performances at gigs across the neighbourhood. Think Dolly Parton, Bonny M and the like.

At one such event, there he was — Elvis Presley, glittery jumpsuit and all. Of course, his real name is Siddharth Meghani. But don’t let that waylay you. For all practical purposes, Sid is Elvis, hip shakin’ and all.

Elvis wasn’t just a singer, he had a bad-boy appeal that made women go weak in the knees. With beautiful blue eyes that pierced right through you, slick hair, killer dance moves and a smile that could melt anyone in a second, he was handsome and talented. The ‘King of Rock’ was, and still is, a phenomenon, judging by the numerous tribute shows Las Vegas has of the King. What sets these shows apart is that they aren’t cinematic tributes, they’re live acts.

Elvis Presley is perhaps the most impersonated singer of all time. His impersonators are an industry unto themselves, worth thousands of dollars, with shows, contests, singing marathons and more. Professionally known as ETAs or Elvis Tribute Artists, they number in the hundreds.

How so many men can imitate one legend so well baffles me. Even more baffling are the legions of fans across generations who throng these tribute shows, swooning and swaying as enthusiastically as the crowds at Elvis’s actual shows in the 1950s and 1960s. In America, this ‘mass hysteria’ shows no signs of abating, four decades after Elvis Presley was laid to rest.