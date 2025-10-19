‘Har ik makaan mein jalā phir diyā Dīvālī kā’: Diwali illuminated in Urdu verse

‘The joy of Diwali enters every heart’: Nazeer’s India and the spirit of shared celebration

When Urdu poet Nazeer Akbarabadi (1740–1830) penned his glowing verses on Diwali, he was writing about much more than a festival of lights — he was chronicling the pulse of an India where joy transcended religion, where cultural celebration was collective, and where the gleam of a diya symbolised a shared heritage.

At a time when the Mughal empire was fading and the British were tightening their colonial grip, Nazeer’s poetry stood as a radiant testament to India’s plural soul. He saw Diwali not as a ritual confined to one faith but as a cultural carnival embraced by all.

“In his times,” noted the poet Seemab Akbarabadi, “Hindus and Muslims differed only in their modes of worship, not in their way of life.”

Festivals, music, food, and language were shared — and Diwali, above all, was everyone’s joy.

In Nazeer’s India, lamps illuminated every home, and hearts illuminated every gathering.