Here’s looking at you, Gieve

In Memoriam: Gieve Patel (18 August 1940-3 November 2023)

It is 2008. I am on my way to the Mussoorie Writers Festival organised by Stephen Alter. What is making me slightly dizzy with disbelief is not the excitement of reading from my first ever poetry book in the company of stalwarts — it’s the fact that I am to travel from Dehradun airport to Mussoorie with Gieve Patel. I am nervous. I know his work. I have studied it. My father has taught it. I have heard and met him at poetry readings in Bombay. But to travel together? What if he finds me insufferable? What if I find him aloof? I am nervous.

I feel stupid with nervousness. When we get off the airplane and find each other near the baggage carousel, the warm grin sets me at ease, right away. The car is waiting. Gieve tells the driver to take it easy up the slopes. “I have restless legs syndrome,” he says to me. “We’ll have to stop often, so I can get out and walk around a bit. It will slow us down… I hope you don’t mind. But first, we need to get ourselves a good breakfast!” And so begins my journey with Gieve, on that memorable ride to Mussoorie. I relax.

We speak between silences en route. We nap. We stop. Often. There is no pressure. No pretence, no pose. By the time we pull into Mussoorie, darkness has fallen, the hills are ablaze with jewels of light. We park our bags, and a person with a flashlight leads the way to Stephen’s house, where all the other writers are already gathered for a welcome dinner.