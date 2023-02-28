Hindi writer Vinod Kumar Shukla wins PEN America/Nabokov Career Achievement Award in International Literature

Contemporary Hindi writer, novelist and essayist Vinod Kumar Shukla will be awarded PEN/Nabokov Award for Achievement in International Literature, PEN America -- a non-profit organization that recognises work in literature and human rights announced.

He will receive the award on March 2 at a ceremony in New York City, US.

Conferred annually on an author whose body of work is of “enduring originality and consummate craftsmanship” the PEN/Nabokov Award has been conferred to Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o, Anne Carson, M NourbeSe Philip, Sandra Cisneros, Edna O’Brien in the past.

The panel of judges who selected Vinod Kumar Shukla for the award, said, “Shukla’s prose and poetry are marked by acute, often defamiliarising, observation. The voice that emerges is that of a deeply intelligent onlooker; a daydreamer struck occasionally by wonder.”