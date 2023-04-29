How 'Naatu Naatu' and 'Gangnam Style' got the world dancing

The Telugu hit 'Naatu Naatu' is a global sensation: The first song from an Indian film to win the Academy Award and the Golden Globe for best original song, it beat entries by established heavyweights like Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Rihanna.

The fast-paced 4.5-minute song, which features in the 2022 Telugu-language film RRR, had already become a viral hit in India when the blockbuster film was released last year—not least because it featured nifty choreography that inspired viral trends on social media within India and globally.