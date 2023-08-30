"I owe you, Jayanta-da"

It was the turn of this century.

Having rashly given up my job as a copywriter at HTA, Bombay, in order to re-make myself as a full-time writer (whatever that might be), I knuckled down to making that even more rashly announced agenda come true.

How? I wrote.

I wrote and I wrote.

Fiction was my new day job (of course, because that was what was going to make me an overnight sensation). And poetry (of course, because that was what was going to see me through the dark nights of my soul).

I knew no one. I had no contacts in the ‘literary world’. (My husband knew more poets than I did, and two of them—Jeet Thayil and Mani Rao—were my first mentors, going on to become lifelong friends.) I was a small, very frightened person, with very big hopes. And while it was clear to me that fiction needed an endlessly secret life till I was ready with my ‘masterpiece’, I could at least create some outward semblance of being a ‘real writer’ by sending my poems out into the world, hoping they would land and take root on some hospitable planet. Namely, literary magazines. Print journals. Those beautiful things that I now had time to leaf through at the British Council library. Wasafiri. Stand. Granta.

I assiduously copied down the submission guidelines, noted the requirement for an SASE (self-addressed stamped envelope) and visited the nearest stationery shops (there were many in my erstwhile office neighbourhood in Fort) to equip myself for this new chapter in my life.

The GPO was my favourite haunt in those days, I didn’t dare entrust these precious missives to any other branch, and it was always with a sense of fulfilment that I left the building.